Charlotte Independence Tie Spokane Velocity 1-1 in Midweek Tilt

June 12, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence News Release







SPOKANE, WA - A battle between USL League One's top two teams ended in a draw Wednesday night as the Charlotte Independence and Spokane Velocity FC tied 1-1.

The Independence, winner of four of their last five games, traveled to Spokane on a short week following their 2-0 victory over South Georgia Tormenta. A victory would have elevated Charlotte to first place in the league table.

Charlotte's Christian Chaney netted his fifth goal of the season in the first half, but Spokane's captain #10 Luis Gil answered with his fourth goal of the season early in the second half.

It was a first half of very few chances on target. Spokane had the first half-chance as #30 Massango Akale drove the byline and attempted a shot with the outside of the foot, but right at Jacks goalkeeper #28 Matt Levy.

A minute later, Chaney had an excellent chance. A low, hard cross from #13 Anthony Sorenson went right onto the striker's foot, but he glanced it wide from point-blank range.

Chaney made up for it in the 20th minute. The Jacks worked the ball beautifully up the field. #26 Souaibou Marou played it through to the overlapping #17 Clay Dimick. Dimick's cross was deflected straight to Chaney, who made no mistake with a side-footed volley from the penalty spot.

Chaney's 31st career USL League One goal now ties him for 2nd on the league's all-time scoring list.

Spokane midfielder #15 Ismalia Jome just missed wide a left-footed curler in the 25th minute after dancing past a couple of Jacks.

Spokane held 60% possession in the first half, but the collective defense from Charlotte was very strong, not allowing any great chances from the home side.

Charlotte took a 1-0 lead to the halftime stoppage with first place in sight.

Spokane came out quickly to begin the second half with a couple of chances.

Off a Spokane corner in the 51st minute, an attempted header glanced off a Spokane shoulder, then off #11 Bachir Ndiaye, slowing it up enough for Levy to react. Two minutes later, #10 Luis Gil tried a curler from the top of the box, but couldn't hit the frame.

But in the 53rd minute, the league leaders found the equalizer. Gil headed it home off a delightful cross from Akale, leaving Levy no chance.

After a slow start to the half, head coach Mike Jeffries turned to his bench. The substitutions regained order to the game for the Jacks as #8 Juan David Moreno brought extra pace out wide and #9 Jon Bakero brought more offensive poise to the midfield.

The final 25 minutes of play were pretty even as the two sides had their shares of possession in the opposition's half.

Late substitute #77 Pedro Fonseca got his first look at goal with the Jacks in the 83rd minute, but he was shut down at the near post by Spokane goalkeeper #1 Carlos Merancio.

The Jacks earned a corner kick as the clock struck the final minute of stoppage time. Bakero's whipped in ball found the head of #5 Javen Romero, but the center back could not keep it under the crossbar.

The head referee blew the whistle directly after, ending the battle between the league's top two teams at a 1-1 stalemate.

QUOTES:

Head Coach Mike Jeffries on his team's performance:

"I thought it was a very good game from both sides. Somewhat of a shame that both sides were on tired legs and that clearly impacted the game. I thought for us, we came out very well. We were sharp at the beginning and caused them trouble. We created a couple good chances early and got a good goal out of it...I felt like in the second half, we faded a little bit fitness fatigue wise. We weren't able to quite get as much pressure as we needed, and then they were able to pin us in and causes a lot of trouble."

Jeffries on the team's buy-in defensively:

"The guys stuck with the system. They managed the game really well and battled all night and a lot of guys won individual battles and then fought hard, so the guys deserve a lot of props for how they managed the game."

Clay Dimick on the team's defense:

"It was a tough battle on the road against one of the stronger teams in the league. To go across the country during a busy week and grind out a result says a lot about the grit and mentality of this group. Defensively as a unit, we stuck together during tough spells in the game which is a good characteristic of a winning team."

Christopher Jaime on making his first start for the club:

"It felt great to get my first start, especially in such a big game. We fought from the first minute and had some great moments, although we wanted all three points, a tie is a good result during this stretch of games."







United Soccer League One Stories from June 12, 2025

Charlotte Independence Tie Spokane Velocity 1-1 in Midweek Tilt - Charlotte Independence

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.