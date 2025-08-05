Match Preview: Chattanooga Red Wolves SC vs FMFC

August 5, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







SETTING THE SCENE

Forward Madison FC returns to action on Wednesday, August 6th, as they travel to take on the Chattanooga Red Wolves at CHI Memorial Stadium. This matchup marks the second meeting between the two clubs.

Following a gritty game against Antelope Valley FC, the Mingos are looking to put up a strong performance going into this week's matchup. The 'Gos put up an incredible showing against AV Alta, and though it resulted in a draw, the Mingos could boast a clean sheet and incredible performance all around on the pitch. They'll look to carry that energy into their road match this Wednesday.

FMFC VS. ANTELOPE VALLEY FC

The match started off quickly with both teams vying for possession. Forward had an incredible look in the 8' when Forward, Derek Gebhard, had a dangerous header go just wide of the net. Nico Brown put one on frame in the 17' that sent the AV keeper flying to make a one-handed save to keep the ball out of the top corner. FMFC went on an offensive tear with two incredible chances in the 27', one from Derek Gebhard that the keeper came off his line to thwart, and immediately following, a rip from Nico Brown that sent the keeper into another flying save. Neither team let off on the gas all the way up to the half-time whistle, but neither side was able to pick the lock and they entered the locker rooms scoreless at the break.

The second half play exchanged fairly evenly with AV slightly out-possessing the Mingos. Both teams' held strong in defense with hardly any chances created by either side. FMFC had great build-up play in the 87' between Boyce and Murphy Jr. that nearly connected for a shot for Gebhard. Damia Viader nearly had the game-winner in stoppage but his shot buzzed just wide of the goal. Despite a myriad of great chances and an incredible performance for the home-side, the match ended 0-0 at the final whistle. Forward's defense held strong against a tough AV Alta squad and came away with the impressive clean sheet.

KEYS TO THE MATCH PRESENTED BY THE BURISH GROUP AT UBS

Check out the UBS Keys to the Match as the Mingos take on Chattanooga Red Wolves SC

Beware of Quick Counter Attacks: Chattanooga Red Wolves are a team that has scored 26 goals this season. They attack fast and convert on those chances. Preventing those fast counter chances will limit their effectiveness.

A Game of Defense: The Red Wolves and Mingos have some of the best defenses in the league, with each team giving up fewer than 17 goals this year. The chances will be limited, so whoever converts has a good chance of taking all 3 points.

Get on the Scoresheet First: The team that scores first will likely take all three points, the Mingos were known for getting on the board early in the beginning of the season. If they can do so again against the Red Wolves, they will have a good chance of leaving Chattanooga with a result.

SNAPSHOT: #MADvCHA

Saturday, August 6th, 2025

6:00 pm CST Kickoff

CHI Memorial Stadium

WATCH LIVE

In-game updates: @ForwardMSNFC

2025 USL LEAGUE ONE RECORD

MAD: 3-5-8

CHA: 8-2-6







