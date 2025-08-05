Know Before You Go: August 6 Match

Date: Wednesday, August 6

Kickoff: 6:30 PM ET

Venue: Fitzpatrick Stadium, 140 Deering Avenue, Portland, Maine 04102

Where to watch: Watch on WHOU live

Opponent: Halifax Wanderers

MATCHDAY PROGRAMMING

L.L. Bean

The Bootmobile goes Bandit-bound for Fort Fitzy!

Our friends at L.L.Bean are joining us this week as we take on the Halifax Wanderers. You'll find them posted up in the Kids Zone, on the side closest to the press box. Come say hi and check it out!

ClubEleven

We're proud to be hosting one of the most original soccer publications in the U.S. right now-ClubEleven. As they make their way across the country to some of the most sought-after soccer destinations, we're honored they've chosen to stop here in Portland. Their iconic bus, fondly known as Woody-part traveling home, part living museum of American soccer past and present-will be rolling into Fitzy this week. Trust us: you'll want to get there early to meet the crew, explore the bus, and take home a little piece of soccer history.

About ClubEleven: CLUBELEVEN is a Digital & Print Media Publication connecting soccer audiences across North America.

DoubleTree by Hilton Portland

DoubleTree by Hilton Portland will be handing out their famous chocolate chip cookies to the first 500 supporters through the gates at Fitzy-available at both Gate A and Gate B. Please note: the cookies contain nuts.

Trellis Health

Our friends over at Trellis Health will be handing out koozies in the Bissell Beer Garden. Be sure to make your way over there and grab yourself one while they last!

About Trellis Health: Trellis is an "Advanced Primary Care" (APC) practice that is shifting the way medicine is delivered by offering multiple preventive care services under one roof, provided by a collaborative team of providers.

GET TO KNOW HALIFAX WANDERERS

This week, we welcome our neighbors from the north as the Halifax Wanderers make the trip from Nova Scotia to Portland for a special friendly match. Canadian visitors have long been part of Maine's summer heartbeat, and we're proud to offer yet another reason for a visit. This marks the first-ever meeting between the two northeastern-most pro clubs in North America.

The Halifax Wanderers (HFX) FC is a pro Canadian men's team based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, competing in the Canadian Premier League (CPL)-Canada's top domestic league. They were one of the CPL's founding clubs, unveiled on May  25,  2018, and began playing in the inaugural 2019 season.

WHAT'S A FRIENDLY?

While this match does not count towards either team's league records, it's a way to strengthen connections on and off the pitch, bring together fans across borders, and start what we hope to be a new tradition with our northern neighbors.

For this friendly both teams will have unlimited substitutes during five windows. Should the match end with scores level, there will not be added time or penalties.

FOOD AND BEVERAGE

The best way to enjoy food at Fitzy is to arrive early! Have dietary needs, picky eaters in your group, or just don't want to wait in lines during the game? You're welcome to bring your own food, as long as it fits in a 12 ¬Â³x6 ¬Â³x12 ¬Â³ bag. Food options at Fitzpatrick Stadium are limited, so plan ahead!

Please note: No beverages, cans, flasks, bottles, thermoses, etc. are permitted inside Fitzpatrick Stadium, except for medicines and infant/toddler items, which are subject to security approval. Any non-approved liquids need to be poured out prior to entry, to comply with alcohol licensing requirements. Unfortunately, Fitzy does not have any source of public drinking water, but water and other beverages are available for purchase inside.

FOOD TRUCK AND CONCESSIONS LINE UP

Alabama BBQ

Brickyard Hollow

Cheese the Day

Specialty food item: Creton Grilled Cheese, Quebec-style pork spread made with ground pork, onions, and spices. Served with their classic cheese blend and arugula.

Coastal Creamery Cruiser

Empanada Club

Falafel Mafia

Gunnar's Icelandic Hot Dogs

Lady Shuckers

Meet on the Street

Specialty food item: Large french fries served with cheese curds and shredded chicken gravy, topped with pickled red onions.

Miller's Meat

PB & ME

Bard

WHEN TO GET THERE

Gates open: 5:00 PM

Kickoff: 6:30 PM

Gates are open at 5:00 PM! Please arrive early to skip the lines and cheer on the boys of Maine as they take on Canadian club Halifax Wanderers-starting from warmups all the way to the final whistle. We encourage all supporters to arrive prior to 5:45 PM to allow enough time to get through security.

HOW TO GET THERE

Parking

We recommend the University of Southern Maine (USM) Parking Garage at 88 Bedford Street located at: 88 Bedford Street, Portland, ME 04101

$8 event-day passes are available here on their "Events" tab.

Pass holders are not required to scan their QR code at the parking kiosk. Parking ticket enforcement is linked to the vehicle type and license plate registered when purchasing a parking pass. Anyone who parks in the USM garage without a valid parking pass for any match is subject to receiving a parking violation during the days following the event.

Free Bike Valet

We're teaming up with the Bicycle Coalition of Maine (BCM) and our friends at L.L.Bean to pilot a free bike valet service at all Hearts home matches. It's part of our commitment to making matchday sustainable, accessible, and fun.

Simply ride your bike to Fitzpatrick Stadium and look for the BCM tents across from Gate A on the lawn at King Middle School (off Deering Avenue). Please note: the Bike Valet is located outside the stadium, before you enter.

When you drop off your bike, you'll receive a wristband that matches the one placed on your bike, which will be securely stored in a designated area. After the final whistle, show your wristband and a volunteer will return your bike. By supporting active transportation, we're not just reducing our collective carbon footprint-we're creating a greener, more connected matchday experience. And it's another easy (and fun!) way to get to the stadium.







