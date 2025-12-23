Union Omaha Signs Attacker Kempes Tekiela

Published on December 23, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Union Omaha News Release







PAPILLION, Nebr. - Union Omaha has signed attacker Kempes Tekiela, pending league and federation approval. Tekiela, who is One Knoxville SC's all-time leading goalscorer, makes for the third USL League One champion signed by the Owls this winter.

Tekiela came across the pond from Europe after playing in Germany, Denmark, and Luxembourg. With the ability to play up top as a striker or just behind, Tekiela has added a dynamic presence to every attack he's been a part of. Tekiela hit the ground running with One Knox in 2024, bagging a brace in a U.S. Open Cup defeat to Greenville in just his second appearance for the club. His 23 goals is far and away the most in Knoxville history, while his five goal contributions in four League One playoff matches speaks to his ability to step up in the biggest moments.

"The technical ability that Kempes brings to our attacking group is going to be immense for us to continue to be successful in the final third," said Head Coach Vincenzo Candela. "I love the ambition and hunger that Kempes has, and continues to have even as a proven USL League One Champion, and that shows why he is right for our club!"

Tekiela developed in his native Germany, first with venerable Borussia Dortmund before moving on to TSC Eintracht Dortmund and Rot-Weiss Essen. He would continue venturing around North Rhine-Westphalia with stops at FC Kray, Westfalia Rhynern, and a return to Borussia Dortmund to play for their reserve side. Tekiela made his mark in Luxembourg before coming to America, first with 25 goal contributions in 47 appearances for Progrès Niederkorn, then 29 goal contributions in 39 appearances for Union Titus Pétange.

Name Pronunciation: [KEM-pes teh-KEE-lah]

Position: Attacker

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 190 lbs.

Date of Birth: 10/15/1997

Born: Iserlohn, Germany

Previous Team: One Knoxville SC

2026 ticket packages are now available. The Owls are moving downtown to Creighton's Morrison Stadium for the 2026 USL League One season, making for an exciting new atmosphere in the heart of Omaha. Fans can call 402-884-8053 for more information.







United Soccer League One Stories from December 23, 2025

Union Omaha Signs Attacker Kempes Tekiela - Union Omaha

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.