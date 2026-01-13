Union Omaha Signs Attacker Dylan Borczak

PAPILLION, Nebr. - Union Omaha has signed winger Dylan Borczak, pending league and federation approval. Borczak arrives with 89 appearances to his name with USL Championship clubs, and will add versatility across the attacking front.

Borczak arrives from Lexington SC, though he's notable for his play in years prior for Memphis 901 FC in the USL Championship. After a professional debut for Rio Grande Valley FC in 2022, he made a late-season transfer to Memphis for their stretch run into the playoffs. In 66 appearances for 901 FC, Borczak found the net six times, with three assists as well. He's also capable of playing on either flank as well as centrally, with a slight predilection towards the left wing.

"I am delighted to welcome Dylan to our organization," said Head Coach Vincenzo Candela of the signing. "He is a proven attacker in the USL and his quality and athleticism in the final third will bring a different profile to our attack that will help us create quality scoring opportunities."

Borczak was born and raised in Detroit, Michigan, and developed as a player in the Detroit area through college. After a year at Schoolcraft College, where he had 16 goal contributions in 19 appearances, he transferred to Oakland University in the northern suburbs of his hometown. Borczak notched 16 goals and 15 assists in 56 appearances for the Golden Grizzlies, being named Horizon League Offensive Player of the Year in the 2020-21 season, while also showing out for UPSL sides and Flint City Bucks of USL League Two. He was a member of Flint City's 2019 USL League Two championship side.

Name Pronunciation: [DIH-lan BOHR-zhak]

Position: Attacker

Height: 5'10"

Weight: 165 lbs.

Date of Birth: 6/13/1999

Born: Detroit, Michigan

Previous Team: Lexington SC

