Triumph Draws Naples on Rainy Night in Clemson

June 7, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville Triumph SC News Release







Clemson, SC - Despite nearly two hours of lightning delays and waves of rain, a resilient crowd stayed at Clemson's Historic Riggs Field to watch the Greenville Triumph battle FC Naples to a 1-1 draw on Saturday night. Leo Castro's first half goal proved to be the only strike for a Greenville side coming off of a strong Jägermeister Cup win in Charleston.

Following severe weather delays that hit just before kickoff, the match finally kicked off at 9:04 PM with both sides bringing immediate energy. FC Naples struck first in the 13th minute, capitalizing on a defensive lapse as Karsen Henderlong buried a cross from the middle into the net. Greenville responded quickly in the 37th minute, Rodrigo Robles set up Leo Castro at the top of the box, who unleashed a clinical strike to level the score. The match entered the break still 1-1.

The second half saw the Triumph dominate chances, outshooting Naples 18-7, but the finishing touch proved elusive. Despite a strong push in the final third, Greenville couldn't break the deadlock, and the match concluded 1-1.

"I thought the first 10-15 minutes of the match were a bit rough after the long delay, but we weathered the storm," said head coach Rick Wright. "After that, I thought took it to him and were able to get behind their defense. It was a great effort from the guys - we just need to put the ball in the back of the net. But we keep improving and we'll try to carry this momentum to Omaha."

With the result, the Triumph move to 2-4-4 on the season and sit ninth in the USL League One standings. They'll look to bounce back on home turf at Paladin Stadium on June 21 when they host Chattanooga Red Wolves.







United Soccer League One Stories from June 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.