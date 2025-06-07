Forward Madison FC Fall, 0-1, to Union Omaha

June 7, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







Despite a dominant performance, FMFC couldn't find the comeback against Omaha at Breese.

Lineup Notes

OMA: #24 Nuhu, #5 Milanese, #13 Holt (Kasim 45'), #4 Owusu, #26 Acoff, #16 Wootton, #23 Schneider, #20 Ostrem, #30 Martinez (Knapp 61'), #8 Ors Navarro (Jiba 75'), #21 Gomez (Botello Faz 61')

Subs not used: Jensen, Bronnik

MAD: #1 Schipmann, #2 Chilaka, #5 Mehl, $16 Crull, #17 Gebhard (Bartman 75'), #21 Carrera-Garcia (Mesias 45'), #6 Murphy Jr, #3 Viader (Sousa 61'), #11 Garcia (McLaughlin 61'), #77 Brown, #70 Dourado (Galindrez 61')

Subs not used: Osmond, Binns, Lapsley

Match Action

The Mingos had a strong start out of the gate with an early chance that resulted in a corner. Forward had Omaha on their heels again in the 13' minute forcing a save from Nuhu. Unfortunately, Omaha was able to find a goal on the break off of the foot of former Mingo, Isidro Martinez, in the 14'. Newcomer, Lucca Dourado, injected life into the FMFC offense with several fantastic looks in the first half including a screamer in the 27' that forced another big save from the Omaha keeper. Forward's Chris Garcia had another chance to take the 'Gos level in the 33' with a shot just in front of goal that Nuhu's kept out once again with a last-second reaction. The Mingos continued to knock on the door with another chance in the 36' that was pushed just over

the cross bar. FMFC keeper, Bernd Schipmann, had some late-half heroics with a huge save in the 40' Another massive chance went asking for the Mingos in the 41' with a well-placed ball that just couldn't find the back of the net. Forward kept the pressure on all the way up to the halftime whistle with another huge chance in stoppage time that, again, went just over the bar. Barring the Omaha goal, the Mingos dominated the first half with 67% possession and out-performed Omaha in total shots (10-7), big chances created (1-0), corners won (2-0) and passes completed (248-127).

"I'm feeling good you know, obviously unfortunate result for us, but as you can see, we're building good connections up there with the Forwards and I'm excited for the rest of the season," said FMFC Forward, Lucca Dourado.

The second half started off just as fiery as the first with a yellow card shown to Omaha's Owusu in the 48' leading to a freekick for Forward in a dangerous area. Forward wasn't able to convert on the freekick but continued to apply the pressure creating more chances in the box. Schipmann came up huge again in the 53' with another massive save for the Mingos. Forward never took their foot off the gas and had another big chance in the 65' with a shot that ricocheted off the post. FMFC continued to fight hard on both sides of the ball, despite going down a man in the 89', including a stoppage time rip from John Murphy Jr that was saved by Nuhu. Despite clearly being the stronger side and controlling the pace, tempo and majority of possession of the match, The Mingos weren't able to find their comeback by the final whistle.

"I think, you know, that was a game where we showed a lot of good stuff, said FMFC Defender, Jake Crull. "It's hard because we did a lot of good things but still didn't get a result."

"I mean, we haven't had a healthy team since the first week of preseason," said Head Coach & Technical Director, Matt Glaeser. "Just as we get one back, we lose another guy. It's just kind of been the story of the season, and it's just what it is. There are a lot of variables that make that stuff really difficult at our level and at the end of the day we have a robust enough team to fight through injuries and still pick up results."

Despite the continued struggle with injury, Forward Madison FC will continue their fight to get back to winning ways with plenty of the season yet to play.

Goal Summary

0-1 OMA, Martinez (14')

Disciplinary Summary

Yellow, OMA - Owusu (48')

Yellow, OMA- Acoff (53')

Yellow, MAD- Murphy Jr. (79')

Yellow, MAD- Sousa (85')

Second Yellow (RED), MAD- Sousa (89')

Next MatchNext up, FMFC is back on the road as they head to Washington to take on Spokane Velocity on Saturday, June 14th at 9pm CST. Catch the match here on ESPN+!







United Soccer League One Stories from June 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.