Match Preview: FMFC vs. Union Omaha

June 6, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

SETTING THE SCENE

Forward Madison FC is back at home after a short road trip to Chattanooga for last week's Jägermeister Cup Match. The Mingos take on Union Omaha for the second time at Breese Stevens Field this season on Saturday at 7pm.

Looking to build on their recent scoreless draw against The Owls, Forward Madison FC aims to get back to winning ways as they head into the weekend. Both teams are eager to secure a win to move up in the USL League One Standings.

FMFC VS. CHATTANOOGA RED WOLVES RECAP

Chattanooga Red Wolves SC jumped to an early 2nd-minute lead. Forward Madison then controlled possession for much of the first half. Clear opportunities were scarce, though the 'Mingos threatened in the 35th minute when a Damiá Viader free kick skidded across the box, narrowly missing two onrushing players. The Red Wolves later had a free kick that sailed just above the goal.

Forward Madison maintained possession to begin the second half, creating an early opportunity in the 48th minute when Chris Garcia's shot from just outside the box hit the post. The Mingos then made offensive substitutions, bringing on forward Nazeem Bartman and attack-minded defender Ferrety Sousa to boost their attack. In the 69th minute, a series of chances led to a Forward Madison penalty kick. Devin Boyce converted the penalty, scoring from 12 yards to level the match at 1-1.

With the match tied at the end of the regulation, the game headed to penalties to decide who receives the extra point in the standings. In the penalties Red Wolves Goalkeeper Jason Smith saved two of the Mingos Penalties leading to Chattanooga Red Wolves taking the extra point in the USL Jägermeister Cup standings.

KEYS TO THE MATCH PRESENTED BY THE BURISH GROUP AT UBS

Check out the UBS Keys to the Match as the Mingos return home to Breese Stevens Field.

Decision making in the final third: Forward Madison will need to be decisive in the final third. The Mingos are one of the highest passing accuracy teams in the league, but should look to be dangerously creative around the 18 yard box.

Defend wide areas and limit crossing: Limiting opportunities in wide areas, which have proven to be a vulnerability for the team, is crucial for Forward Madison FC to prevent Omaha from scoring.

Forward vs Forward: There is a big part of this Forward Madison team from last year that made a deep run in the Playoffs and Jägermeister Cup. At this juncture it's about overcoming injuries, relying on that senior leadership, and getting the job done.

SNAPSHOT: #MADvsOMA

Saturday, June 7th, 2025

7:00 pm CST kickoff

Breese Stevens Field - Madison, WI

WATCH LIVE

In-game updates: @ForwardMSNFC

2025 REGULAR-SEASON RECORDS

MAD: 1-1-6

OMA: 1-4-2







