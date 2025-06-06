Natty James Receives CONCACAF Gold Cup Call-Up for Trinidad and Tobago National Team

June 6, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

PORTLAND, Maine - Portland Hearts of Pine midfielder Natty James has been named to Trinidad and Tobago's 26-man roster for the CONCACAF Gold Cup, the federation announced.

The Soca Warriors will face the U.S. Men's National Team, Haiti, and Saudi Arabia during group play later this month.

"I've always wanted to represent my country at the highest level," said James. "Now that I'm here and able to make the team it's a dream come true, and I want to take this opportunity with both hands."

James has four goals in 12 previous appearances for Trinidad and Tobago, with his most recent score coming in a Gold Cup qualifier against Cuba on March 26. He has one goal and two assists in five appearances for Hearts this season, with both of his assists coming in a 4-2 win over Detroit City FC on May 31 that earned him USL Jägermeister Cup Team of the Week bench honors.

Trinidad and Tobago has a distinctly USL League One flair at this year's tournament, as the team's roster also includes Denzil Smith of AV Alta FC and Noah Powder of Westchester SC.

The Gold Cup's 31 matches will air in the USA on Fox Sports | Tubi (English) and TelevisaUnivision | TUDN | ViX (Spanish).

Trinidad and Tobago Gold Cup Schedule

v USA - June 15, 6:00 p.m. ET

v Haiti - June 19, 6:45 p.m. ET

v Saudi Arabia - June 22, 7:00 p.m. ET

Quarterfinals - June 28-29

Semifinals - July 2

Final - July 6

