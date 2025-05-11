Hearts Hold Defending Champions Union Omaha to 2-2 Tie on the Road

PORTLAND, Maine5 - On a night where Union Omaha (1-2-2) was feted for winning the 2024 USL League One title, Portland Hearts of Pine (0-1-4) crashed the party, with goals from Azaad Liadi and Natty James canceling out a pair of second half Omaha strikes to see the teams finish tied 2-2 at Werner Park.

The tie was Hearts' fourth in five matches, an opening stretch that has seen them share points with three of the top four teams in the league as well as the defending champions.

Masashi Wada almost opened the scoring for Hearts in the second minute with a beautifully lofted chip over Omaha goalkeeper Rashid Nuhu, but his acrobatic effort using the outside of his right boot was just wide of the target.

Liadi left no doubt with his attempt in first half stoppage time though, capping a beautifully worked team move to put Hearts ahead. Mikey Lopez dribbled past two Omaha players before feeding the ball inside to Wada, who attempted to thread a through ball between a pair of defenders right back to Lopez, making a run behind the line. Marco Milanese thrust out his leg in an attempt to block Wada's pass but only succeeded in redirecting the ball into the path of Liadi; Liadi's one-time shot flew past Nuhu into the back of the net.

Union Omaha tied the match at one apiece in the 54th minute when a Charlie Ostrem corner found Samuel Owusu at the back post. Owusu outjumped a pair of Hearts defenders and headed the ball home.

Omaha then took the lead in the 84th minute on a Joe Gallardo penalty kick. Sean Vinberg tangled with Josué Gómez in the penalty area, and when Gómez went to ground, referee Drew Klemp pointed to the spot. Gallardo stepped up and blasted the ball past Hunter Morse to give the hosts a late 2-1 lead.

That was a rare miss for the defending USL League One Fans' Choice Save of the Week winner, as the shot-stopper made six saves on the night, coming up huge again and again to deny Omaha's attackers.

The home side's lead ended up lasting just two minutes, and the fans had barely finished celebrating Gallardo's go-ahead strike when Natty James spoiled their party, turning a Nathan Messer cross into the back of an open goal to knot the match up at 2-2.

Up Next: After holding One Knoxville SC to a 1-1 tie in front of 5,784 Mainers in their inaugural season home opener, Portland Hearts of Pine will host FC Naples in their second home league match on May 17. Hearts tied second-place Naples 0-0 in their season opener on March 29. The rematch will kick off at 5:30 p.m. ET and will air live on NESN and ESPN+.

GOALS

POR - Azaad Liadi 45+1 (unassisted), Natty James 86' (Nathan Messer)

OMA - Samuel Owusu 54' (Charlie Ostrem), Joe Gallardo 84 ¬Â² (Josué Gómez)

DISCIPLINE

YC - Marco Milanese (OMA 35'), Shandon Wright (POR - on bench 69'), Brent Kallman (OMA 73'), Titus Washington (POR 74'), Bobby Murphy (POR 83'), Colby Quiñones (POR 87'), Mickey Reilly (POR 90+3')

RC - NONE

STARTING LINEUPS

Portland Hearts of Pine - Hunter Morse, Samuel Mahlamäki Camacho, Sean Vinberg, Mikey Lopez, Patrick Langlois © (Mickey Reilly 71'), Michel Poon-Angeron (Natty James 85'), Masashi Wada, Evan Southern (Colby Quiñones 46'), Azaad Liadi (Titus Washington 66'), Walter Varela (Ollie Wright 71')

Unused substitutes: Kash Oladapo, Shandon Wright

Union Omaha - Rashid Nuhu, Marco Milanese, Brent Kallman, Samuel Owusu, Sergio Navarro, Laurence Wooten (Kemy Amiche 66'), Max Schneider, Dion Acoff (Brandon Knapp 85'), Josué Gómez, Charlie Ostrem, Joe Gallardo

Unused substitutes: Cole Jensen, Ryen Jiba, Anderson Holt,, Isidro Martinez, Mehdi Oumari, Mark Bronnik







