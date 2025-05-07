Hearts Are Finally Home

May 7, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Portland Hearts of Pine News Release







Home Opener Reflections from Gabe Hoffman-Johnson, Hearts Founder and Chief Community Officer.

Pro Soccer has officially landed in Portland, Maine and the feeling is simply indescribable.

A sellout crowd came together for a historic evening, braving the elements as only Mainers do. Over 5 years in the making. Brick by brick. A club built by Mainers, for Mainers. Anchored locally. Born of, and rooted in, this wonderful community. There is something incredibly special about what's going on up here in Northern New England.

This is truly the community's club. Reflecting and representing our sense of place in everything we do. Inviting the community at large to feel and "BE" a part of it all since day one = the authenticity, connective tissue, and sense of community ownership that dreams are made of. Embodied joy and a collective pride in our home state.

I believe in the power of this beautiful game to change the world. I believe in the potential of a values-based community-connected organization, if cultivated and grown the right way, to activate and build agency in others and drive positive societal impact. To draw people in. To attract. To provide the outlet and connection we all yearn for. Because the exact vision and values it embodies are the same vision and values that we all instinctually want pulled out of ourselves.

People want to have their best selves invited to come forward. People want to be invited to lead with their hearts.

With all the outside noise and chaotic context we navigate daily... I invite you to enjoy the stunningly suitable words of an anonymous attendee.

"The fact that nobody seemed to care that it was raining (just like all the Lewiston games) and everyone had a genuine smile on their faces. I'm telling you, these games and this organization has become a part of my mental health and self-care practice. When I attend HOP games, I literally feel like I'm transported into a utopian experience- the instant camaraderie, joyous atmosphere, community, and inclusion for ALL. I want to thank you for this incredible experience when outside of the game there is too much negativity and divisiveness. HOP is healing hearts and providing hope where otherwise there may not have been. Such a priceless gift that I will never take for granted."

I'm humbled and grateful. It takes a village... and only as successful as the community makes it. Holy sh*t, we're off to a good start!

The soccer club of Maine is here. The only thing left to say is... join us. If you want to be a part of it... you already are.

Gabe Hoffman-Johnson

Founder & Chief Community Officer

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from May 7, 2025

Hearts Are Finally Home - Portland Hearts of Pine

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.