Texoma FC Earn Hard Fought Point on the Road

May 11, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Texas v California

Los Pajaros visited fellow newcomers AV Alta away from home in a first ever matchup. While the final result finished scoreless, the game wasn't without its moments. Both sides had their fair number of shots on goal with both goalkeepers being called to action on numerous occasions. Texoma FC goalkeeper Javier Garcia made a pair of saves in the second half that proved crucial to earning a point on the road.

2 for 2

27-year-old goalkeeper Javier Garcia made his USL League One debut in last night's match and earned his 2 consecutive clean sheet of the season. Joining from USL Championship side El Paso Locomotive, Garcia brings a wealth of experience in Championship and US Open Cup play and his performances when called to play in between the sticks have shown it.

Welcome to the Party

Last time saw the long-awaited debut of 25-year-old Englishman Luke McCormick to the Texoma FC squad. McCormick initially joined Texoma FC in March of this year yet visa issues delayed his ability to join the squad, similar to other Pajaros players (Bortniczuk, Domić, Baker, etc). After 2 months of waiting, McCormick's visa was approved and the forward now has the opportunity to make up for lost time.

Looking Forward

Texoma FC return to Bearcat Stadium to face reigning USL League One Champions Union Omaha next Saturday, May 17. Kickoff is at 7 PM CST.

Match Recap

Yellow Card 32' - Maciej Bortniczuk (TXO)

Yellow Card 38' - Reid Valentine (TXO)

Substitution 45' - Davey Mason - ON; Will Perkins - OFF (TXO)

Substitution 64' - Luke McCormick - ON; Maciej Bortniczuk - OFF (TXO)

Substitution 67' - Adam Aoumaich - ON; Harrison Robledo - OFF (AV)

Yellow Card 68' - Davey Mason (TXO)

Substitution 75' - Ronald Cerritos - ON; Eduardo Blancas - OFF (AV)

Yellow Card 75' - Miguel Pajaros (AV)

Substitution 79' - Javier Mariona - ON;Osvaldo Lay - OFF (AV)

Substitution 81' - Lamin Jawneh - ON; Solomon Asante - OFF (TXO)

Substitution 90+5' - Dante Domić - ON; Ajmeer Spengler- OFF (TXO)

Red Card 90+7' - Emmanuel Alaribe (AV)







