Match Preview: Texoma FC vs El Paso Locomotive

April 25, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

SHERMAN,TX - Texoma FC plays USL Championship side El Paso Locomotive in the first game of the USL Jägermeister Cup at Bearcat Stadium on Saturday, April 26 at 7 PM CST/ 8 PM EST.

USL JÄGERMEISTER CUP: AN INTRO

USL Jägermeister Cup is an inter-league cup competition between USL Championship & USL League One, kicking off on Friday, April 25. The competition debuted in 2024 having been a USL League One exclusive tournament.

Teams are separated into 6 groups, facing 4 teams in their group; 2 home & 2 away. The top team of each group goes into a knockout round, as well as the 2 teams that scored the most goals.

A TEXAS SHOWDOWN

For the first time ever, Texoma FC will face off against USL Championship side El Paso Locomotive in their first match of the USL Jägermeister Cup. With both clubs eager to leave their mark in the tournament, this Texas sized showdown could quickly become one of the USL Jägermeister Cup's must-watch match ups.

ON YOUR LEFT

Week 6 saw the introduction of two international players to the Texoma FC game day roster - Maciej Bortnizcuk and Dane Domić. While both players were announced as signing back in March, they were unable to play due to awaiting visa approval. Fortunately, with their approval to play, both players will be looking to make up for lost time.

WHERE TO WATCH

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 PM CST on ESPN+. Tickets are still available for purchase starting at $15.

