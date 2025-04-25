Jacks Get Revenge, Beat North Carolina FC 2-1

April 25, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

CARY, NC - Charlotte Independence got their revenge on North Carolina FC Friday night, knocking off their state rival 2-1 in their first match of the 2025 Jagermeister Cup at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park.

Ten days removed from the US Open Cup loss and missing forward #9 Jon Bakero, the resilient Jacks side got their payback through two first half goals and lockdown defense in the second half.

Similar to the first iteration of the "Dogwood Derby" last Tuesday, the Jacks started the game on time.

In the 10th minute, #6 Omar Ciss slipped a beautiful through ball to #99 Christian Chaney, who snuck in behind the North Carolina FC defense and cooly finished in the bottom corner to give the Jacks a 1-0 lead.

The hosts very nearly equalized in the 16th minute as midfielder #15 Mikey Maldonado thundered a free kick off the goal post from 20 yards out.

The Jacks doubled their lead in the 25th minute. #11 Bachir Ndiaye was taken down from behind in the NC box and #7 Luis Alvarez buried the penalty kick in the bottom corner.

North Carolina FC were quick to answer. #9 Oalex Anderson, who opened the scoring for NC last Tuesday, scored again against the Jacks in the 27th minute, getting on the end of a looping cross and touching it past goalkeeper #28 Matt Levy.

Levy stood tall as halftime grew near. He made a sensational full extension diving save on #13 Luis Perez's free kick in the 40th minute and a strong reflex save on Anderson's try from the middle of the box a minute later.

Like Tuesday, the Jacks took a one-goal advantage to the break.

The second half was dominated by North Carolina FC possession, but the Jacks held strong.

Every attack and cross came up empty as the Jacks defense, having had a very disappointing second half performance against the same team just a week ago, stood tall and put in an excellent performance.

North Carolina's inability to tie the game led to frustration and that frustration boiled over in the 87th minute as Maldonado took out Alvarez with a cynical studs-showing challenge, receiving a red card. Alvarez was forced to leave the match due to injury.

A final opportunity for the home team came from Tuesday's killer #16 Rodrigo Da Costa, but Levy saved the curler.

The Jacks secured all three points in the Jagermeister Cup standings.

QUOTES:

Head Coach Mike Jeffries on his team's defense in the second half:

"I thought we managed the game fairly well and didn't let them get in behind us as much. We were under a lot of pressure with crosses and we definitely picked up better in the box than we did a week ago. Towards the end of the game, we did a much better job of keeping the ball and then killing the game with a little bit of possession."

Jeffries on getting a win against North Carolina FC after last week's result:

"It's certainly nice to win the game and get a result in the Jagermeister Cup. They're all separate game, obviously disappointed we weren't able to advance in the Open Cup, but it is nice to get this one and put ourselves in a good spot in this tournament."

