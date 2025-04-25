Chattanooga Red Wolves Welcome Dynamic Left-Sided Player Yanis Lelin

April 25, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

The Chattanooga Red Wolves are proud to announce the signing of Spanish left-sided player Yanis Lelin ahead of the 2025 USL League One season. A native of Madrid, Lelin brings high-level collegiate experience and European flair to the Red Wolves squad.

Lelin recently completed a standout four-year career at NCAA Division I powerhouse James Madison University (JMU), where he made a significant impact with 6 goals and 8 assists. Known for his versatility, Lelin is capable of playing as a left back, left wing back, or left winger-offering tactical flexibility and attacking threat on the flank.

"Yanis is a dynamic player with a fantastic engine and an eye for creating chances," said Head Coach and Technical Director Scott Mackenzie. "His experience at JMU shows he can perform at a high level, and his versatility gives us important options down the left side. He's technically gifted, and brings a professional mindset that fits perfectly with our vision for the 2025 season."

Lelin's arrival marks another step in the club's efforts to build a balanced and competitive squad capable of challenging for honors in USL League One. His international background and college success reflect the club's ongoing commitment to identifying and developing top talent from around the world.

"We're excited to welcome Yanis to Chattanooga," Mackenzie added. "He's hungry to prove himself at the professional level, and we believe he has the tools to make a real impact in this league."

Fans will get their first look at Lelin in Red Wolves colors during the Jägermeister Cup game this coming Sunday.

