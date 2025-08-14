Player Spotlight: Luke McCormick's Journey to Texoma FC

August 14, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Texoma FC News Release







Typically, most youth soccer players' path to pro starts at the academy level, eventually working their way to play professionally for the first team. 25-year-old Luke McCormick took a different route to the big stage.

McCormick spent most of his youth career playing for Premier League side Nottingham Forest's academy, achieving success along the way including league and cup titles in 2015 and 2016. After his time in England, the forward took an unconventional route [by English standards] to pursue a professional career, by choosing to continue his player pathway and studies at West Virginia University.

"I was at Forrest from the age of 7 to 18, and when I wasn't offered a pro contract there, I was left a little in the dark," said McCormick. "I tried out for a few teams in England, but I found the best opportunity to go pro in America, where I could also earn a degree in West Virginia."

His time at West Virginia proved fruitful, playing 86 times for the Mountaineers and contributing in 36 goals. McCormick also earned both his Bachelors and Masters degrees in Criminology and Sports Management respectively. Once his playing days at West Virginia came to a close, he continued working with the men's soccer team as a graduate assistant and continued to chase his dream of playing professionally. It wasn't long before he caught the attention of Coach Adrian Forbes.

"Luke is a player I was delighted to have put on my radar by assistant coach Ben Clarvis." said Head Coach, Adrian Forbes. "He's an exciting talent who can unlock a lot of doors and we couldn't be happier to have him here."

Luke McCormick was officially announced as a Texoma FC player on February 3, 2025, however he wouldn't make his debut until May 10 against AV Alta, almost three months after being officially announced. Despite his late debut, McCormick is making up for lost time.

"It took me a little time to settle into the league since I didn't have a preseason, but I'm happy I've been able to make an impact for the team now that I've settled in and can keep pushing to achieve as much as we can this season."

In three months of play, the Englishman has found the back of the net 4 times and has assisted once (1), in all competitions for Los Pájaros. McCormick has quickly set USL League One alight, becoming one of the fastest rising stars in the league. With an eye for goal and a work rate like no other, Luke McCormick has become an integral part of Texoma FC's attack, constantly pressing defenders, creating chances, and delivering when it matters most.







