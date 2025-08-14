Know Before You Go: August 17 Match

Date: Sunday, August 17

Kickoff: 6:00 PM ET

Venue: Fitzpatrick Stadium, 140 Deering Avenue, Portland, Maine 04102

Where to watch: Watch on NESN+ or ESPN+

Opponent: Spokane Velocity

MATCHDAY PROGRAMMING

The Dempsey Center

Located near Gate A, the team from The Dempsey Center is ready to answer all your questions about the upcoming Dempsey Challenge on Saturday, September 20. Hearts of Pine is proud to be this year's title sponsor! Make sure you're registered to join the fun-they might even have something special cooking at the match. Go check them out!

Town & Country Credit Union

Located at Gate A next to Empanada Club, our friends at Town & Country are available to answer any questions about their personal banking, home equity loans, financial wellness programs, and support for local organizations. They're committed to providing excellent service, supporting the community, and offering opportunities for member growth. Stop by and say hello!

GET TO KNOW THE SPOKANE VELOCITY

This weekend, we welcome Spokane Velocity FC to Fitzpatrick Stadium. Founded in 2022, the Spokane began play in 2024 and quickly made an impact, finishing as runners-up in their inaugural season. Based in Spokane, Washington, they play at the ONE Spokane Stadium, a 5,000-seat venue that opened in September 2023. Much like us at Hearts of Pine, they're deeply rooted in their community, with a proud history of developing talent and growing the game at the grassroots level.

FOOD AND BEVERAGE

The best way to enjoy food at Fitzy is to arrive early! Have dietary needs, picky eaters in your group, or just don't want to wait in lines during the game? You're welcome to bring your own food, as long as it fits in a 12 ¬Â³x6 ¬Â³x12 ¬Â³ bag. Food options at Fitzpatrick Stadium are limited, so plan ahead!

Please note: No beverages, cans, flasks, bottles, thermoses, etc. are permitted inside Fitzpatrick Stadium, except for medicines and infant/toddler items, which are subject to security approval. Any non-approved liquids need to be poured out prior to entry, to comply with alcohol licensing requirements. Unfortunately, Fitzy does not have any source of public drinking water, but water and other beverages are available for purchase inside.

FOOD TRUCK AND CONCESSIONS LINE UP

Alabama BBQ

Bard Coffee + Not a Bakery

Bike Brulèe

Brickyard Hollow

Coastal Creamery Cruiser

Cheese the Day

Empanada Club

Fred's Fried Dough

Gunnar's Icelandic Hot Dogs

Lady Shuckers

Meet on the Street

Miller's Meat

PB & ME

Vy Bánh Mì

WHEN TO GET THERE

Gates open: 4:30 PM

Kickoff: 6:00 PM

Gates are open at 4:30 PM! Please arrive early to skip the lines and cheer on the boys of Maine as they take on the Spokane Velocity-starting from warmups all the way to the final whistle. We encourage all supporters to arrive prior to 5:15 PM to allow enough time to get through security.

HOW TO GET THERE

Parking

We recommend the University of Southern Maine (USM) Parking Garage at 88 Bedford Street located at: 88 Bedford Street, Portland, ME 04101

$8 event-day passes are available here on their "Events" tab.

Pass holders are not required to scan their QR code at the parking kiosk. Parking ticket enforcement is linked to the vehicle type and license plate registered when purchasing a parking pass. Anyone who parks in the USM garage without a valid parking pass for any match is subject to receiving a parking violation during the days following the event.

Free Bike Valet

We're teaming up with the Bicycle Coalition of Maine (BCM) and our friends at L.L.Bean to pilot a free bike valet service at all Hearts home matches. It's part of our commitment to making matchday sustainable, accessible, and fun.

Simply ride your bike to Fitzpatrick Stadium and look for the BCM tents across from Gate A on the lawn at King Middle School (off Deering Avenue). Please note: the Bike Valet is located outside the stadium, before you enter.

When you drop off your bike, you'll receive a wristband that matches the one placed on your bike, which will be securely stored in a designated area. After the final whistle, show your wristband and a volunteer will return your bike. By supporting active transportation, we're not just reducing our collective carbon footprint-we're creating a greener, more connected matchday experience. And it's another easy (and fun!) way to get to the stadium.







