Match Preview: FMFC vs FC Naples

August 14, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

SETTING THE SCENE

Forward Madison FC return to action on Saturday, August 16th, as they host FC Naples back at Breese. This will be the second meeting between these two clubs this season. FMFC fell to them in a 2-0 loss on the road in their first match of the season this year.

Most recently, Forward Madison took on One Knoxville SC at home last Saturday where they knocked in a dramatic late goal to finish the match level 2-2. The Mingos will look to build off of the energy from this last match as they take on a tough FC Naples side who currently sit in third place in the USL League One table.

FMFC VS. One Knoxville SC

The match started fiery with both teams bringing the energy from the opening whistle. Knoxville won an extremely dangerous free kick in the 8' at the top of the box that the Mingo's wall was able to thwart. Forward defender, Jake Crull, was booked in the 14' as the defense had to find a way to shut down an attacking Knox side. The 'Gos saw their first shot on frame in the 19' off the boot of forward, Lucca Dourado, but it was a comfortable save for Knox keeper, Lewis. Forward's Nazeem Bartman had an incredible rip in the 23' that sailed just over the top corner of the frame. Nico Brown took a chance on himself in the 25' that also went just over the cross bar. Forward continued to apply the pressure, winning a corner in the 27', but they weren't able to convert. In the 28' Gebhard took a shot from an insane angle that looked like it was finding the back of the net but pushed just wide. In the 29', Gebhard took another rip but it was blocked by Knoxville. Bartman had another strike in the 36' that deflected out for another FMFC corner, but the Mingos weren't able to make anything from it. Defender, Michael Chilaka, put on an incredible defensive performance in the first half, doing everything he could to keep Knox from breaking through. However, Knox was able to break the deadlock in the 40' with a goal from Diene that sent the Mingos into the locker room down 1-0 at the break.

The Mingos entered the second half with renewed spirit. Michael Chilaka served up a beautiful ball in the 50' that Derek Gebhard buried to bring the 'Gos level. Forward kept on the attack applying constant pressure and maintaining the majority of possession. Despite their efforts on offense, it was Knox who found the next goal in the 65' from Haugli. FMFC keeper, Bernd Schipmann, made a beautiful save in the 84' to keep Forward in it. As the match inched closer to the final whistle, FMFC found a bit of magic in stoppage when Chilaka sent a gorgeous ball into the box that Garrett McLaughlin was able to seamlessly head into the back of the net. This late equalizer saw the Mingos through to the final whistle and secured them a crucial point in a 2-2 draw tonight.

KEYS TO THE MATCH PRESENTED BY THE BURISH GROUP AT UBS

Check out the UBS Keys to the Match as the Mingos take on FC Naples

Defend the wide outlets: In the first matchup, Naples countered in the wide areas with a long ball when gaining possession. The Mingos will need to make sure to delay those counter attacks until they can get numbers behind the ball.

Bring the energy for 90 minutes: A key for the team this week is to play a complete 90 minutes. Start fast and keep that energy and play style for the entire match.

Believe: Having a belief that the goals will come has been the message from the team as of late, Derek has been the source of the goals for most of the season. With Garrett McLaughlin getting a goal in the last match, look for him to be hungry for another.

SNAPSHOT: #MADvNAP

Saturday, August 16th, 2025

7:00pm CST Kickoff

Breese Stevens Field

WATCH LIVE

2025 USL LEAGUE ONE RECORD

MAD: 3-6-9

NAP: 9-5-5







