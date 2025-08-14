August Newsletter

August 14, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Hard to believe we're already in August-but just like every summer, the days seem to fly by.

This summer has been especially magic. I've dreamed of this club for years, and to see it actually happening-with you showing up, supporting, cheering, believing-it's honestly hard to put into words.

We're about halfway through year one. The playoffs are within reach, and we've got a bunch of home games ahead. Thank you, as always, for your support.

Lots happening this month, so let's get into it.

HEARTSAPALOOZA IS BACK!

It was such a thrill last year so we're running it back for year two!

Come hang with us on Friday, September 5 from 5:00-7:30 PM at Thompson's Point for a night full of good vibes-games, food trucks, live music, and specialty drinks.

No tickets needed, this is a free public event-just show up, bring your crew, and help us kick off one of the last weekends of the summer. More details coming soon!

THANK YOU HALIFAX WANDERERS

Our first-ever international friendly. What a night. What a team. What a community.

That match meant a lot-not just because of what it was, but because of what it represented. It's come at a time when it feels especially important to show that Canadians are welcome here, wanted here, and supported here. The impact was felt by everyone: coaches, players, staff, and fans.

Coach Bobby said it best after the final whistle:

"The value of the club is that you see us growing-connecting with similar, isolated cultures like Maine and maritime Canada. I hope this is just the first step, and that it continues to blossom. That's what this journey is all about, culture and connection."

As a club built on community, we're committed to using soccer for good. It's soccer's superpower; this ability to bring people together, break down barriers, and build bridges.

This match was a celebration of that spirit-of the long-standing ties between Maine and Nova Scotia. Canadians have always been part of Maine's story, and we're proud to carry that tradition forward.

MATCH RECAP

I'll admit it, this is one of my favorite parts of the newsletter. A big reason I float around on matchdays is to take it all in: the energy, the stories, and the chance to get to know you all a little better. Here's a bit of what we've been hearing this month.

"As always, these games are beautifully organized and are accomplishing more to bring people together, to share community, to make people happy, relaxed, than anything else happening in the city. Highlight of our week, and of our summer."

"I recently moved to Maine from Nashville, and it's been so fun being back in a city with a strong sports vibe-I forgot how much I missed it! I also chose Maine over NYC, so I just wanted to say I really admire what you're building here. It's incredibly inspiring for the community, and part of what I love about my new home."

"As a couple of 50-year-olds, going into a USL game, this was a first for us, and we were absolutely blown away by the whole thing. The food, the drinks, the game, the people, the authenticity and all things Maine. And the Zoo section. Oh my."

"It's so fun to watch as the stadium fills up with people wanting to share in this soccer community/spirit each game day. Thank you again for bringing this to Maine."

"This was our first professional soccer game and it was an awesome night! The atmosphere was terrific, from the friendliness and helpfulness of the staff, to the rowdy section keeping up the morale, to the winning the game through penalty kicks!!! It was a really great night and overall experience!! Can't wait to go to our next game!!!"

"I am in my sixties and got to spend quality time with my family. The experience was more than I could have imagined. The atmosphere is so fun and exciting, the food and beverages available are amazing. The staff is pleasant and helpful. The players, well, they are without a doubt stars in their own right, before, during, and after the game. The Hearts staff should be very proud!"

THE PINE STATE PRE-MATCH JERSEY

We're excited to announce the reveal of the Pine State Pre-Match Jersey!

A nod to Maine's forests, the Pine State Pre-Match Jersey draws inspiration from the tree lines that stretch across Maine's vast mountain peaks. Designed to capture the spirit of nature and adventure, it's a piece that keeps you connected to the wild beauty of our home.

With nearly 90% of Maine covered in forest, we're proud to honor that natural legacy-and do our part to help keep Maine, Maine. Made from 100% upcycled materials and featuring Tom's of Maine on the sleeve, this jersey is part of our ongoing effort to build a greener, more sustainable future for all who call this place home.

AWAY MATCHES MADE EASY WITH PWM!

One of the best parts about living in Portland? How easy it is to get in and out. Anyone who's flown out of PWM knows that place is a gem-you can show up 45-minutes before your flight, cruise through security, and be on your way. And when you land back home, step outside, breathe in that fresh air, and realize you're just ten minutes from your front door? That's gold.

So if you're planning a trip to visit us for a match... easy. But have you ever made it to an away match?

There's nothing better than showing up on the road and making Maine feel just a little bit closer to the guys. We saw it early in the season down in Naples, in Charlotte, Spokane, and everywhere we've gone-so many of you made the trip. Seeing a crowd of Hearts fans at the airport and on the flight-it felt like one big family.

So, whether you're headed to Portland or thinking about catching an away match, the Jetport-Maine's home airport-is a wicked good option.

A LITTLE TASTE OF HOME

Mikey Lopez's family was in town this month, and with a little help from our friends at Hannaford, they served up a true slice of home.

"They say the team plays better when it feels like a family-and to build that, you've got to treat them like one," said Miguel Lopez, Mikey's father.

The team gathered at Fort Williams Park to enjoy homemade tacos, tortilla soup, rice, beans-the works.

Bobby summed it up best:

"These are the moments that stick. The kind of experience they'll talk about with their kids one day. Taking the time to sit down, share a good home-cooked meal, laugh, and tell stories-those are the things that turn a team into something more."

Big gratitude to Hannaford for helping make this team dinner happen-a meal that brought culture and community to the same table... and a whole lot of good food too!

FUEL UP WITH TERLINGUA

The boys are back with post-training Fitzy picnics-and we're keeping them fueled up right.

Good food matters and after long sessions, making sure the guys have something hearty, local, and made with care goes a long way. That's where our food partners come in-and each week on Wednesday's, Terlingua is on the menu: BBQ sandwiches, sausages, potato salad... all the good stuff.

Fun fact: when we were first offering Bobby the head coach job, we took him to dinner at Terlingua. He was visiting from out of town, and the food, the vibe, the back patio-it just felt like the right place and he's been a fan ever since.

Terlingua's racked up awards and have even been featured on Somebody Feed Phil on Netflix.

Now, if you haven't checked out their East End spot yet-get over there. Dine in, take out, or hosting an event? They got you!

THE LANDSCAPE OF SOCCER IN THE UNITED STATES

The soccer classroom is now in session! Some of the most common questions we get as a club-What League do Hearts play in, what's the level, is this a professional league? Let me help break this down.

USL LEAGUE ONE

Hearts of Pine play in USL League One-part of the United Soccer League (USL) family. It's a professional league, and one of three officially recognized by the United States Soccer Federation. Atop of the soccer pyramid is Major League Soccer (MLS), the next tier down is USL Championship, then as the third tier in processional soccer is USL League One (that's us!).

Still with me?

USL League One launched in 2019 and is currently home to 14 clubs across the country. By 2026, seven more will join the league. It's really an exciting time for lower-division soccer-more cities, more stories, and more opportunities to keep building pro soccer, especially in communities that have long been overlooked.

PROMOTION/RELEGATION (PRO/REL)

If you follow soccer outside the United States, you know what that means. But if you don't-here's the quick version: promotion relegation is a system where a teams spot in the league depends on how they perform. The team does well? They could move up. Struggle? They might drop down. Every single match has meaning, and every season is driven by purpose.

This model is used almost everywhere in the world. But here in the U.S., we've never had it-mostly because atop of the soccer pyramid is the MLS, which is run on a closed, franchise-based system.

But that's starting to change. And that's where we come in.

In March 2025, the USL made a huge announcement: a supermajority of club owners voted to bringpromotion and relegation to our league. That's right-pro/rel is officially coming to the USL in 2028. Heck yeah.

For the first time ever, a club from a smaller market-like, say... Maine (insert emoji eyes here)-can dream of climbing the ranks. There's a real path now. A chance to grow, to compete, and to belong on a bigger stage, based solely on merit.

That means it's easier to bring in international talent, build global credibility, and welcome more fans-both here at home and around the world-into what we're building.

But maybe most importantly, it makes soccer in the U.S. more accessible, more exciting, and more purpose and community-driven. Hope that gets you just as fired up as we are about all this.

WHAT'S A "CUP" MATCH?

A "cup" match usually means a game that's part of a knockout-style tournament-different from regular league play and does not count toward regular league points.

There are actually a few kinds of cups out there. For example, the U.S. Lamar Hunt Open Cup that we played in Lewiston back in March and April. This tournament is run by the U.S. Soccer Federation and brings together teams from all levels of the U.S. soccer pyramid-including MLS clubs.

Then there's the Jägermeister Cup, which happens during the regular season and is run by the USL. This one is only for teams within the USL.

Cup matches give us a chance to face different opponents in and out of our league, often in high-stakes, win-or-go-home settings-adding a whole extra layer of excitement to the season.

WHAT'S A FRIENDLY?

A friendly match is different entirely! It's a non-competitive match mainly for practice, experimenting with new tactics, and building team chemistry. It's also a key way to strengthen connections with our community and fans.

Friendlies are super common in MLS, where teams sometimes face big European clubs like Barcelona, Arsenal, or Chelsea. And USL teams do it too.

Same rules apply, but results don't count toward league standings, playoffs, or any official tournaments. It's really all about playing "the beautiful game" for the love of it.

I hope that clears this up! Once you understand how everything fits together, the lingo starts to make a lot more sense. Lot's of exciting stuff here, but I love the questions. Keep 'em coming!







