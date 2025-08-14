Morse, Quiñones Named to League Team of the Week

August 14, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

PORTLAND, Maine - Hunter Morse and Colby Quiñones have been named to the USL League One Team of the Week for Week 23, the league announced today.

Morse was named to the starting lineup, while Quiñones was named to the bench.

This is Morse's fourth league honor this season, after being named to the Team of the Week in weeks 15 and 19, and being named to the Team of the Week bench in week 20. It is Quiñones' first honor of the season.

Morse was stellar in goal for Portland Hearts of Pine during the shutout against Richmond on Saturday, making three saves and one clearance. In the 69th minute, the Kickers' Ryan Baer launched a shot goalward from long range; a crowd of bodies in front of the Portland goal prevented Morse from seeing the ball until the last minute, but the Hearts goalkeeper rose to the occasion-literally-and made an outstanding reflex save to parry the ball over the crossbar.

With 46 saves this season, Morse now sits in second place in the league, five saves behind Matt Levy of Charlotte Independence.

Right back Quiñones played 83 minutes against Richmond, and made four tackles and two interceptions.

UP NEXT: Portland Hearts of Pine (4-4-9) host league leaders Spokane Velocity (10-3-5) on Sunday evening at 6:00 p.m. Spokane, who had three players named to the Team of the Week this week, are led by Anuar Peláez, whose seven goals are good for third-most in the league; and Carlos Merancio, who leads USL League One with seven clean sheets.

USL LEAGUE ONE TEAM OF THE WEEK - WEEK 23

GK - Hunter Morse, Portland Hearts of Pine

D - David García, Spokane Velocity FC

D - Michael Chilaka, Forward Madison FC

D - Rafael Jauregui, Charlotte Independence

M - Chevone Marsh, Greenville Triumph SC (also player of the month)

M - Nil Vinyals, Spokane Velocity FC

M - Max Schneider, Union Omaha

M - Omar Hernandez, Chattanooga Red Wolves SC

F - Mason Tunbridge, South Georgia Tormenta FC

F - Christian Chaney, Charlotte Independence

F - Derek Gebhard, Forward Madison FC

Coach - Matt Poland, FC Naples

Bench - Carlos Merancio (Spokane Velocity FC), Jake Dengler (FC Naples), Colby Quiñones (Portland Hearts of Pine), Luke McCormick (Texoma FC), Jon Bakero (Charlotte Independence), Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. (Westchester SC), Yaniv Bazini (South Georgia Tormenta FC)







