Portland Hearts of Pine vs. Spokane Velocity FC Match Postponed

Published on August 17, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Portland Hearts of Pine News Release







PORTLAND, Maine - Today's match, scheduled for Sunday, August 17 at 6:00 PM ET against Spokane Velocity, has been postponed due to weather-related travel delays.

The match will be rescheduled for a later date in the coming weeks or months. All tickets will be honored for that rescheduled date. All ticket holders will be notified of the date change as soon as possible.

We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding. We look forward to seeing you at the rescheduled match-and hope you enjoy the rest of your Sunday.







