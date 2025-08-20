Match Preview: FMFC vs Spokane Velocity FC

Published on August 20, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

SETTING THE SCENE

Forward Madison FC have a quick turnaround with a midweek matchup this Thursday, as they host Spokane Velocity at Breese. This will be the second meeting between these two clubs this season. FMFC traveled to Washington back in June where they fell to Velocity 2-1. Spokane has been a dangerous team this season and currently sit in second place in the league table.

With only four home matches left in the season, Forward will have to look to make good on their remaining home-turf advantages, especially as they take on tough opponents like Spokane. With their twelfth man behind them, the Mingos will look to carry the energy into their game and come away with a crucial win this Thursday. With a score to settle against the team that knocked them out of the league playoffs in the semi-finals last season, Forward will have to enter the match swinging to try to take the early lead and control the pace of the match out of the gate.

FMFC VS. FC NAPLES

This match started off quickly with Forward winning a dangerous free kick in the 3' but Dourado's header went just over the bar. The match wore on fairly evenly with both teams making runs into their opposing thirds, with Forward maintaining the majority of possession. Forward had a good look in the 23' when Murphy Jr. took a shot on frame but it was saved by the Naples keeper. Bernd came to the rescue in the 26' coming off his line to snatch a ball headed goalwards. Things started to get chippy around the 33' when Mesias went down near the top of the box and no call was made. Mesias and Murphy Jr. both saw yellows from the referee for dissent following the no-call. Brown won a free kick in the 35' in a dangerous area that Crull nearly put away. The pressure continued from the Mingos as Garcia ripped a shot that was pushed just wide for a Mingos corner. Another free kick for Madison was won in the 37' as tensions continued to mount from both sides. Dourado had an incredible chance in the 43' that deflected out for a corner. Nothing came from the corner but Dourado took on the keeper one on one in the 45' but was called offside. Schipmann came up with an incredible save in the 46' keeping the match level going into the break.

The second half started off with turbulence. A yellow was issued to Nico Brown in the 54' as the fans, team and coaching staff got extremely heated with calls by the referees. Play went on relatively evenly from there. Forward had another shot in the 74' but it was scooped up by the Naples keeper. Ramos nearly put one into the back of the net in the 87' with a header off of a corner but it went just wide. Another opportunity for Forward went asking in the 88' when McLaughlin put another shot just off the mark. Madison continued to apply the pressure on offense, keeping the ball in Naples' half. However, despite maintaining the majority of possession, outshooting Naples 13 shots to 7, and outpassing them 432 completed passes to 324, the match ended in a 0-0 draw with both teams splitting the points. Forward Madison's defense put up an incredible performance and should be commended on their clean sheet against a tough FC Naples side.

KEYS TO THE MATCH PRESENTED BY THE BURISH GROUP AT UBS

Check out the UBS Keys to the Match as the Mingos take on Spokane Velocity.

Wide Area Defending: Controlling the tempo of the match will be key, limiting long spells of control and fast break opportunities for Spokane will be clutch to help the Mingos settle in and control the match.

Take Advantage of Chances: The Spokane Velocity Keeper has kept a league high, 7 clean sheets, this season and goals against Carlos Merancio are limited. With forward hunting to find the back of the net, we will have to be clinical to get past the Spokane Keeper.

Runs in the box: Nico Brown, Chris Garcia, and Jake Crull have the ability to create good chances from crosses. Making a well timed run in the box can be the difference when looking for chances to take all 3 points.

SNAPSHOT: #MADvSPK

Thursday, August 21st, 2025

7:00pm CST Kickoff

Breese Stevens Field

2025 USL LEAGUE ONE RECORD

MAD: 3-6-10

SPK: 10-3-5







