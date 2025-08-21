Kickers Fall 0-2 in First Leg of Doubleheader

The Richmond Kickers put in a determined performance tonight despite falling 0-2 to One Knoxville SC at home in the first leg of this week's doubleheader. Goals from Mikkel Goeling (15') and Babacar Diene (54') were the difference, but the night wasn't without bright moments from the boys in red.

Josh Kirkland won a ball at midfield in the 12th minute, overlapping play between him, Nils Seufert and Simon Fitch, created an opportunity in the box for Darwin Espinal but the Knoxville backline stepped in the way.

The Kickers would continue to create throughout the night, seeing different facets of attack from all three upfront - Espinal, Terzaghi, and Kirkland - but ultimately, the home side couldn't break through.

The Richmond Kickers subbed on five players in the 65th minute, including young pros Beckett Howell and Griffin Garnett. The pair joined Sneddon on the backline and - along with Hayden Anderson, Adrian Billhardt and James Vaughan - brought new energy to the pitch. Billhardt pushed the One Knox backline instantly, combining with Anderson up the right side.

After the 54th minute, the Kickers would lock down through the rest of the night.

In stoppage time, Richmond earned a free kick. This one taken by Terzaghi, found Howell on the run up the left. The 20-year-old made perfect contact with the ball, taking a shot near post that almost snuck in but ultimately ricocheted off the post and Sean Lewis scooped it up for Greenville.

One Knox would look to attack the other way and the ensuing push from the visiting team would ultimately be awarded a penalty kick. Dani Fernandez stepped up to take it but James Sneddon shut the attempt down, tallying his seventh save of the night.







