Triumph's Jägermeister Cup Run Continues as Team Surges to Semifinals

Published on August 20, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Indianapolis, IN - The Greenville Triumph overcame an early deficit to defeat the USL Championship's Indy Eleven and send the only remaining League One club to the Jägermeister Cup semifinals following a shootout win in the Hoosier State on Wednesday. Zeke Soto's efforts to force an own goal from Indy and Gunther Rankenburg's shootout save brought the Triumph back from the brink and in to the penultimate round of the tournament.

The first half saw Greenville dominate possession but struggle to find the back of the net. Chevone Marsh tested Indy with a rocket toward the top corner, but the match remained scoreless at the break.

Indy struck first in the 56th minute when Romario Williams finished a clean shot at the top of the box. Greenville's defense was tested again in the 78th, but Zane Bubb's acrobatic goal-line clearance kept the deficit at one.

With time running out, Zeke Soto forced an Indy own-goal in the 90th minute, sending the match into penalties after five grueling minutes of stoppage time. Both sides traded makes until Soto calmly buried his kick at 6-5. The pressure shifted to goalkeeper Gunther Rankenburg, who guessed correctly and smothered Oliver Bryneus' attempt, sealing Greenville's dramatic win.

With the victory, Greenville advances to the semifinals as the only USL League One club still alive in the tournament. The Triumph will learn their next opponent and venue tomorrow at 9:30 a.m. on CBS Sports Golazo. The South Carolina side returns to their regular season schedule on Saturday with a home match versus Texoma FC at 7:00 pm. Tickets are on sale now.







