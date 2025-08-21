A Point for Los Pájaros

Published on August 20, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Texoma FC News Release







SHERMAN, TX -Texoma FC (5-7-8, 22 Points) draw 3-3 against AV Alta (7-8-5, 29 Points).

Match Recap

Goal 22' - Lamin Jawneh (TXO)

Goal 27' - Ajmeer Spangler (TXO)

Yellow Card 34' - Carlos Avilez (AVA)

Yellow Card 38' - Angelo Calfo (TXO)

Goal 46' - Luke McCormick (TXO)

Substitution 52' - Jimmi Villalobos, Javier Mariona, & Erick Gonzalez- ON; Kaloyan Pehlivanov, Christian Ortiz, & Osvaldo Lay- OFF (AVA)

Second Yellow 54' - Angelo Calfo (TXO)

Yellow Card 54' - Emmanuel Alaribe (AVA)

Goal 58' - Eduardo Blancas (AVA)

Goal 60' - Walmer Martinez (AVA)

Yellow Card 61' - Jordan Chavez (TXO)

Yellow Card 63' - Steven Ramos (AVA)

Substitution 65' - Reid Valentine, Preston Kilwien, & Brayan Padilla - On; Luke McCormick, Lamin Jawneh, & Teddy Baker - OFF (TXO)

Substitution 67' - Harrison Robledo - ON; Emmanuel Alaribe - OFF (AVA)

Substitution 67' - Diego Pepi - ON; Lamin Jawneh - OFF (TXO)

Substitution 84' - Phila Dlamini - ON; Will Perkins - OFF (TXO)

Goal 87' - Steven Ramos (AVA)

Yellow Card 90+5' - Javier Garcia (TXO)

A Point a Piece

Los Pájaros kicked the game off hot and fast, scoring two goals within 30 minutes to give them the 2-0 lead. The first goal came off of a defensive challenge in AV Alta's half seeing Lamin Jawneh carry the ball to the edge of the 18-yard box and slot it into the top corner. The second goal was just like the first, a high-press resulting in Texoma regaining possession in the opposition's half leading to Ajmeer Spengler to score his 6th of the year. The half would end with both Texoma's Angelo Calfo and Alta's Carlos Avilez being given a yellow card each.

Texoma would start the second half as they ended the first, a high-press that saw the AV Alta defense give a lazy pass which was intercepted by Luke McCormick who buried it into the corner. That would unfortunately be the last bright moment for Texoma as Angelo Calfo received a second yellow and a sending off in the 54th minute, leaving the home side to play with 10 men. Back-to-back goals from AV Alta would see them close the gap to just one goal when in the 87th minute, the California side would find the equalizer and the last goal of the match, ending 3-3.

Neck and Neck

Tonight's match saw midfielder Ajmeer Spengler score his first goal for Los Pájaros since June of this year. In that amount of time, teammate Luke McCormick has managed to score an outstanding 4 goals in league play, making him joint second highest goal scorer for Los Pájaros in all competitions, alongside Brandon McManus (5). With 10 games left to play, it looks like Texoma's strike force is hitting their stride just in time for a final playoff push.

Lamin Jawneh

Gambian forward Lamin Jawneh joined Texoma FC after spending some time playing in the lower tiers of Greek soccer. His resume speaks for itself, spending time with Atlanta United 2 and USL Championship's Phoenix Rising, there's no doubt that Jawneh had talent, he just needed a stage to showcase it. Fast forward to today and the 29-year-old is flying in Texoma, having the joint highest goal contributions in the squad. A fan favorite and a reliable player for Coach Forbes starting or on the bench, Lamin Jawneh has finally found a home in Texoma.

Looking Forward

Texoma FC returns to Bearcat Stadium in USL League One play to face Spokane Velocity, on September 13th. Kickoff is at 7 pm CST.







