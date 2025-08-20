Know Before You Go: Union Omaha vs. Charlotte Independence

Union Omaha News Release







Interim head coach Vincenzo Candela earned his fist win at the helm in Charlotte, North Carolina. It was a rain-soaked evening, enough that kickoff was delayed by around two hours, but once the match finally got off and running, it was the Owls that ran out victors by a 2-1 scoreline. Now, Union Omaha will look to sweep the season series against the Jacks. After a one-goal loss last weekend in Knoxville, Union Omaha will need a pair of results in this doubleheader week in order to leap into the playoff picture once more. If they can stamp down the league's leading attack marching into town, they'll have a great chance at doing just that.

ABOUT CHARLOTTE INDEPENDENCE

On their day, there are few teams more dangerous than Charlotte. Union Omaha's attack has been by committee this season, with nobody scoring over four goals thus far. Between Christian Chaney, Souaibou Marou, and Fabrice Ngah, Charlotte has three over that total, with Chaney's nine putting him tied for second in the league. Jon Bakero provides service, with his six assists tying our very own Charlie Ostrem for the Golden Playmaker lead, as does Alfredo Midence, last year's Golden Playmaker winner and 2024 USL League One Young Player of the Year with Central Valley Fuego. Still, before banking bottom-of-the-table Westchester SC over the weekend, they had given up ten goals in their prior three matches, including one in the 79th minute or beyond in each of them. Against an Omaha squad who earned four points in their last homestand thanks to goals deep into stoppage time, that could prove to be fatal.

PUPS AT THE PITCH

This is our fourth of five Pups at the Pitch nights this season, taking place on Wednesdays all throughout the year! Please use this link to register your dogs pre-match, or scan the QR code at Gate 1. You can check in at the table outside Gate 1 so both you and your furry friend(s) can get in.

Dogs must stay either in the berms or on the concourse throughout the match.

MERCH DISCOUNT GIVEAWAY

The first 200 fans to enter the stadium at Gate 1 will receive a 20% discount card to the Storm Front Team Store! Be here right when gates open at 6pm for your chance to get a cut rate on some Owls swag at our team store!

TEXT TICKETING

We are trialing a text ticketing system in lieu of printing out match tickets. For fans who wish to purchase walk-up tickets at the box office on matchday, as well as those who are having trouble accessing their tickets through their Account Manager or Union Omaha Mobile App, we can simply send a text message to your phone containing your ticket.

TEAM STORE

The Storm Front Team Store will open at 5:00 p.m. on match day. Stop by to get all your Owls swag, including our Nebraska Medicine "Grow Your Roots" Pre-Match Top!

NETTING

Due to Major League Baseball regulations, Werner Park has been outfitted with netting that runs from foul pole to foul pole. Unfortunately, these nets cannot be taken down for our matches.

UPDATED BAG POLICY

Werner Park will enforce a Clear Bag Policy to expedite your stadium entry experience and reduce security screening interactions.

One clear bag - either a one-gallon Ziploc style bag or the 12 ¬Â³ by 6 ¬Â³ by 12 ¬Â³ clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC bag - plus a small clutch approximately 4.5 ¬Â³ x 6.5 ¬Â³ in size.

Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items and/or diaper bags after proper inspection and screening.

Guests can carry in blankets and jackets as long as they are readily available for screening at entry.

Guest are also allowed to bring in an empty or sealed water bottle.

DIGITAL TICKETING

Union Omaha ticketing is now 100% a digital experience. You can access and manage your tickets through your Account Manager on your smartphone or via the Union Omaha Mobile App. Screenshots of tickets will not be accepted. As mentioned above, we are also now trialing a text ticketing system.

The Ticket Box Office will open at 4:00 p.m. and is the only place where fans can get printed tickets.

PARKING

Parking lots will open at 3:00 p.m. and spots will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. General handicap parking is available in all charged lots.

Vehicles cannot leave and re-enter Werner Park lots without repayment and will lose original parking space. Fire and driving lanes must be kept clear at all times.

Parking Prices

Parking Passes - $5

Parking Pass Access

To access your pre-paid parking pass on your account you will need to select "View all Ticket Inventory" to view them. This area is located on the home page on the "My Tickets" section of your account.

Please have your parking pass ready when you pull up to the lot entrance.

TAILGATING

Tailgating is permitted in all lots. However, tailgating festivities cannot extend into additional parking spaces. Alcoholic beverages are permitted at Werner Park lots. Please use plastic cups for beverages, glass is not allowed.

Grilling is limited to grass area in all lots. All cooking equipment must be situated away from crowds, buildings, and combustible material. A minimum clearance distance of three feet from cooking equipment is required. No grills are to be left unattended at any time. Any equipment (chairs, tents, grills, etc.) left overnight will be removed. Trash and recycling bins will be available throughout Werner Park lots. Please dispose of all trash and recyclables properly.

FIELD LEVEL

Field-level ticket members, remember that food and beverage is included in your package.

CASHLESS

Werner Park is completely cashless. Only credit and debit cards are accepted. Cash can be redeemed for a gift card at the Advance Ticket Window.

LIL OWLS CLUB

Do you have a Owls fan aged 10 or under? When you sign them up for our FREE Lil Owls Club, they'll receive a FREE ticket, FREE access to the Centris Family Fun Zone on Saturdays and can watch warm-ups from the side line during pre-match. For more information on how your little one can join the Lil Owls Club, brought to you by Raising Canes & BlueCross BlueShield of Nebraska, go to the advanced ticket window or visit here.

FIELD POLICY

As a reminder, field access before, during, or after the match is limited to those with official club-issued credentials.

PYROTECHNICS PROHIBITED

Flares and other outside pyrotechnics are not allowed at Werner Park for the safety of players and fans. Thank you for your cooperation.

AUTISM ACTION PARTNERSHIP

The Autism Action Partnership Quiet Zone is located in center field by the batter's eye. Sensory kits are also available at every Union Omaha home game and may be checked out at Fan Services. Kits must be returned to Fan Services by the end of each game.

UPDATED BALL POLICY

Due to safety concerns and league protocols, we no longer allow anyone to play with balls or run around on the grass area between the dugout and field level seats before, during, or after the match.

We encourage those that want to kick around any balls to do so in the grass areas of the parking lot pre-match while tailgating, on the mini turf field next to the Bud Light Downdraught Bar inside the stadium, or taking some shots on the inflatable goal in the Centris Family Fun Zone!

MATCH DETAILS

Date: Wednesday, August 20, 2025

Location: Werner Park; 12356 Ballpark Way, Papillion, NE 68046

Opponent: Charlotte Independence

Kick Off Time: 7:00 p.m. CT

TV: ESPN+

Hashtags: #VivaBúhos #OneMeansAll #OMAvCLT







