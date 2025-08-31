Forward Madison FC Fall to Tormenta FC on the Road

Published on August 30, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







The Mingos weren't able to find the comeback tonight in Georgia.

Lineup Notes

MAD: #1 Schipmann, #2 Chilaka, #6 Murphy Jr., #8 Boyce (Angking 63'), #9 McLaughlin (Boltz 63'), #13 Ereku (Viader 70'), #16 Crull, #19 Galindrez, #24 Bartman (Mesias 63'), #25 Sousa (Garcia 71'), #77 Brown

SUBS: Mehl, Lapsley

TRM: #1 Pack, #6 Stretch, #23 Rasheed, #26 Kasanzu, #16 Tunbridge (Bazini 63'), #22 Doyle (Drey 81'), #8 Freitas, #58 Jimenez, #10 Gray (Walker 81'), #7 Reid-Stephen (Bwana 70'), #9 Vivas (Nyandjo 70')

SUBS: Jones, Nare

Match Action

Forward started off in control, maintaining most of the possession early on and winning an early corner that they weren't able to convert. Boyce took a rip in the 8' that was deflected out for another corner. Crull sent in a beautiful ball, but the Mingos were unable to connect. Forward continued on the attack and a shot from Galindrez drew a handball from Tormenta's, Conor Doyle, in the 18 yard box, winning a Madison penalty in the 14'. Boyce took the penalty, struck it well, but Tormenta keeper, Austin Pack, was able to make the save to keep the match scoreless. Crull sent in another amazing ball into the box in the 18' but the 'Gos, again, were unable to connect. Forward stayed on the attack, consistently applying the pressure on Tormenta. Brown sailed another ball into the box in the 22' that went out for a third Mingo's corner. Madison won yet another corner in the 24' and a fifth corner in the 26'. Things started to get chippy in the 30' when Tormenta's Mason Tunbridge had a studs-up tackle on Devin Boyce that earned him a yellow card. Despite a dominant performance by Forward, Tormenta broke the deadlock in the 34' with a goal from Reid-Stephen. Reid-Stephen, again, found the back of the net only three minutes later to put Tormenta up 2-0 in the 37'. Bartman forced a save in the 46' as the 'Gos fought to take one back before half. Despite a flurry of chances, Madison entered the break down 2-0.

Forward started off strong in the second half, winning a dangerous free kick in the 47', but they were unable to convert. The match continued on fast-paced and chippy with tempers flaring from both teams. Forward sent in some fresh legs in the 63' with three substitutes, including a first FMFC appearance for Dean Boltz. Angking's first touch of the match was a shot that ricocheted off of the crossbar in the 64'. Brown nearly had a goal in the 78' with a tremendous header that went just wide of the frame. FMFC kept on the attack, knowing a loss or even a draw wouldn't be enough tonight. Tormenta found a third goal in the 83' and a fourth in the 87' as FMFC refused to enter a defensive shape, knowing they had to score. The Mingos never let off the gas, but despite 60% possession, 12 shots, seven corners, and outpassing Tormenta 452 passes to their 306, Forward was unable to find the comeback and fell 4-0.

Goal Summary

1-0 TRM, Reid-Stephen (34')

2-0 TRM, Reid-Stephen (37')

3-0 TRM, Bwana (83')

4-0 TRM, Rasheed (87')

Disciplinary Summary

Yellow, TRM- Freitas (17')

Yellow, TRM- Tunbridge (30')

Yellow, MAD- Bench-Glaeser (48')

Yellow, MAD- Boyce (52')

Yellow, TRM- Doyle (57')

Yellow, MAD- Ereku (69')

Next Match

Next up, Forward Madison travel to California to take on AV Alta FC on Saturday, September 6th. The match will kickoff at 9:30pm CST.







