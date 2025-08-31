Three-Goal Second Half Sinks Charlotte against Portland

PORTLAND, ME - A three-goal second half propelled Portland Hearts of Pine to a 4-2 victory over Charlotte Independence Saturday evening.

The Jacks got goals from #4 Nick Spielman and #8 Juan David Moreno. It was a 1-1 scoreline at the half, but Portland took over the game in the final 25 minutes, scoring three goals.

Portland, in front of their strong home atmosphere, nearly opened the scoring just two minutes in. #77 Masashi Wada's curling effort from 20 yards marginally missed the top corner.

Charlotte's first chance came in the 10th minute. A floating cross from #21 Tumi Moshobane found a late-arriving #17 Clay Dimick, but the captain's volley try went high.

It was the home side that broke the deadlock in the 28th minute. Quick transition play from Portland moved the ball up the pitch to #10 Ollie Wright. Wright found an on-rushing Wada, who blasted home a one-time strike to make it 1-0.

A crucial moment came for the Jacks in the 34th minute. #9 Jon Bakero's whipped-in corner struck the hand of Portland's #66 Kamali Green, giving the Jacks a penalty. With #99 Christian Chaney not in the starting lineup, center back Spielman stepped up and buried it for his first goal of the season.

On the final play of the first half, #28 Matt Levy came up with a critical save to keep it tied going to the break. #22 Walter Varela met a cross at the back post. Levy deflected the volley onto the crossbar and thankfully for Charlotte, bounced straight back into the keeper's hands.

Shortly after #6 Omar Ciss struck the outside of the net from 7 yards, Levy robbed Wada on the other end of the pitch in the 60th minute. The Japanese international was one-on-one with the Jacks keeper, but Levy did an outstanding job of closing down the angle.

After some strong play from the Independence, Portland retook the lead. #80 Jay Tee Kamara neatly slipped in fullback #7 Sean Vinberg and he precisely finished off the post to make it 2-1.

A moment of brilliance from Wright led to Portland getting their third in the 78th minute. The Englishman danced my two Charlotte defenders and put Kamara through on goal. The winger then dispatched it cooly with his left foot past Levy.

It was Wright who finished the game in the 87th minute. He got on the end of a flick-on against a pressed Charlotte defense. Wright drove on for 25 yards and tucked it by Levy.

Charlotte got a consolation goal the 95th minute. Moreno cut inside on his left foot and drove a strike into the side netting for his third of the season.

The loss is Charlotte's second consecutive and leaves them in fifth place. For Portland, their second straight victory moves them into seventh.

QUOTES:

Head Coach Mike Jeffries on the overall performance:

"Bad night in terms of the result and so forth. Certainly, a game we looked forward to you know atmosphere wise and I felt like we played at a strong level level for the first half and really for the most part, even the second half. We had a really good look to get to 2-1 and weren't able to do it. Then, some of the demons that have been haunting us in the last couple weeks came back. We just gave up bad goals on losing possession in the middle of the field and getting countered and not being able to deal with their pace."

Jeffries on the second half, particularly the go-ahead goal:

"The second goal was really frustrating because it's something that we have gone through and and tried to work on. It just comes out of a play where we really could have won the ball in the middle of the field and should have kept it. Then we don't manage the outlets, we don't drop in and talk and they're able to play a ball to an outside back overlap and in- between guys and he gets a free look."

Nick Spielman on his success from the penalty spot in his time with the Independence:

"Honestly i just go up there and pick my spot. It's all about mentally being focused and keeping my cool."

Bachir Ndiaye on the second half struggle:

"With us being down and trying to get the game back, we left ourselves vulnerable at the back and they took advantage of it."







