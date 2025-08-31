Tormenta FC Dominates Forward Madison in 4-0 Victory

Published on August 30, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC returned home by taking all three points in a 4-0 win over Forward Madison FC. Niall Reid-Stephen, Handwalla Bwana and Makel Rasheed stepped up in tonight's victory.

In the 16th minute, Forward Madison was awarded a penalty. Madison's hopes of making it on the score sheet were short-lived after goalkeeper Austin Pack came up big, making the save for the Ibis.

As the second half was coming to an end, Barbadian forward Niall Reid-Stephen scored two back-to-back goals in the 34th and 38th minutes, marking his ninth and 10th goals across all competitions. His first goal came after defender Callum Stretch sent the ball over the top, allowing Reid-Stephen to give Tormenta the lead. Niall secured his second goal of the night after forward Sebastian Vivas flicked the ball over a Madison defender, giving Reid-Stephen a one-on-one opportunity to double the lead.

The intensity of the match increased as the second half progressed, with both teams getting opportunities in the final third. Tormenta was the one to break through with Somalian forward Handwalla Bwana extending the lead to 3-0 in the 83rd minute. Forward Yaniv Bazini made a run down the left side of the pitch, squaring the ball for Bwana, who buried the ball in the net.

Just a few minutes later, forward Jonathan Nyandjo sent a deep cross into the box, which met defender Makel Rasheed with a diving header, sealing Tormenta's win in the 87th minute.

Tormenta FC turns its attention to One Knoxville SC on Saturday, August 30, at 7:30 p.m. to face them for the third time this season in more USL League One action. Additionally, Paws & Claws Night will make a return on Saturday, September 27, for the second time this season. Fans can bring along their four-legged furry friends and enjoy $3 White Claws all night long. Tickets are available now at tormentafc.com/tickets.

Box Score:

Tormenta FC 4-0 Forward Madison

TRM Starting XI: Austin Pack, Oscar Jimenez, Callum Stretch, Makel Rasheed, Jackson Kasanzu, Taylor Gray, Conor Doyle ©, Gabriel Cabral, Mason Tunbridge, Niall Reid-Stephen, Sebastian Vivas

MAD Starting XI: Bernd Schipmann, Michael Chilaka, John Murphy Jr., Devin Boyce, Garrett McLaughlin, Ereku Temitayo, Jake Crull, Juan Galindrez, Nazeem Bartman, Ferrety Sousa ©, Nico Brown

Scoring Summary:

TRM: 34', Niall Reid-Stephen

TRM: 37', Niall Reid-Stephen (assisted by Sebastian Vivas)

TRM: 83', Handwalla Bwana (assisted by Yaniv Bazini)

TRM: 87', Makel Rasheed (assisted by Jonathan Nyandjo)

Misconduct Summary:

TRM: 17', Gabriel Cabral (Yellow, not retreating)

TRM: 30', Mason Tunbridge (Yellow, foul)

MAD: 45+', Head Coach Matt Glaeser (Yellow, dissent)

MAD: 52', Devin Boyce (Yellow, foul)

TRM: 57', Conor Doyle (Yellow, foul)

MAD: 69', Ereku Temitayo (Yellow, foul)

TRM: 84', Niall Reid-Stephen (Yellow, foul)

