Match Preview: South Georgia Tormenta FC vs FMFC

Published on August 29, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







SETTING THE SCENE

Forward Madison FC have an extremely quick turnaround with another match this Saturday on the road against South Georgia Tormenta FC in Statesboro, Georgia. Though they'll be playing on only two days' rest, the Mingos will have to ride the energy from their 3-0 win this past Wednesday against Texoma FC. The 'Gos will need to capitalize on this momentum to push through a grueling 90 minutes on the road. With FMFC finding a rhythm offensively, they'll look to take themselves to the next level on Saturday, especially with the addition of brand new striker, Dean Boltz, on loan from Chicago Fire FC.

FMFC VS TEXOMA

Tonight's match started off with Forward immediately on the attack. Forward's John Murphy Jr. won a free kick in the 2' that was sent into the box but was headed just wide of the goal. Another big chance went asking in the 8' when the Mingos' Isaac Angking got the ball to his feet in the box but sent it straight into a defender. Yet another chance in the 10' couldn't find the back of the net when FMFC forward, Derek Gebhard, crossed a beautiful ball into Angking that was just out of his reach for the tap-in. Gebhard won another dangerous free kick in the 11' that sailed out of play for a goalkick. Mingos' Lucca Dourado broke the deadlock in the 17' when Damia Viader played him a beautiful ball over the top that Dourado brought down and slotted home past the Texoma keeper, Javier Garcia. Forward keeper, Bernd Schipmann, came up with an unbelievable full-stretch diving save in the 26' to keep Texoma off the scoresheet. Just ten minutes later, Dourado buried another in the 27' to give himself the brace and the 'Gos a two goal lead. Dourado nearly bagged the hat trick in the 39' but the shot went just over the crossbar. The Mingos headed into the locker room up 2-0 at the break.

The second half started with the Mingos having to defend and break down several Texoma attacks, defending a free kick and a corner immediately. Dourado had another shot at the hat trick in the 50' but he pulled it just wide. Schipmann took a knock to the jaw from Texoma's McManus that saw him get a straight red card in the 51'. Immediately after, the Mingos took it to the Texoma final third and Dourado had another shot on goal with a header that forced an incredible save from the Texoma keeper. Schipmann had another amazing save in the 61' to keep the clean sheet intact. Forward made a triple substitution in the 62'. With fresh legs and playing a ten-man Texoma, the Mingos went right back on the attack with another near miss in the 64'. Forward's Garrett McLaughlin went on the break in the 68' with Viader and Gebhard in tow, but Viader was unable to get the shot off. Madison continued on the attack, winning two corners back-to-back in the 71', but were unable to convert. Viader put one on frame in the 75' that forced another diving save from Garcia. Forward's Nico Brown found his first goal of the season in the 83' putting the Mingos up three. Madison was able to hold on until the final whistle and secure all three critical points as they continue to hunt for a spot in the playoffs.

KEYS TO THE MATCH PRESENTED BY THE BURISH GROUP AT UBS

Check out the UBS Keys to the Match as the Mingos take on South Georgia Tormenta.

Clinical Finishing: South Georgia Tormenta FC has conceded 40 goals this season, and with Striker, Lucca Dourado, coming off a two-goal performance he will look to continue that form. He also scored the game-winner in the team's last meeting with Tormenta.

Start Fast: The Mingos started out fast against Texoma in their last match and were able to capitalize on those early chances. They should look to do that again and get out to a fast start and put the home side under some early pressure.

Defend as a Unit: The Mingos defense has held their own when all 11 players are committed to defending. Along with a steady Schipmann at the back, the 'Gos have reached 5 clean sheets on the year and will look to continue that form with another gritty defensive performance.

SNAPSHOT: #TRMvMAD

Saturday, August 30th, 2025

7:00pm CST Kickoff

Breese Stevens Field

WATCH LIVE

Official Watch Party Info

In-game updates: @ForwardMSNFC

2025 USL LEAGUE ONE RECORD

MAD: 4-7-10

TRM: 5-11-5







United Soccer League One Stories from August 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.