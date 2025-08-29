WestchesterSoccer Club Adds Deshane Beckford to Roster

Published on August 29, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Deshane Beckford comes to WSC from Hartford Athletic where he appeared in 14 matches with one goal this season, after his 2024 campaign was cut short by an injury. Despite only playing through August last season, the speedy forward recorded the 10th-most minutes (1,640) on the squad, starting 20 games and making two appearances off the bench. Across his 22 games, Beckford ranked third among the Green & Blue in goals (3), shots (34), and shots on target (17). Beckford's USL Championship career began in 2019 when he joined Rio Grande Valley on loan. In his inaugural season for the league, he played in nine matches and accumulated one goal. He played for RGV again in 2020 before signing with Colorado Springs in 2021, where he doubled his appearances from the previous season.

In 28 matches played, he totaled five goals and seven assists. In 2022, he officially signed with San Antonio FC just two games into their season. He earned time in 13 of their games and added a goal to his career numbers. Beckford spent 2023 with Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, posting a career-high with 32 appearances. In those matches, he tallied two goals and five assists, helping bring the team to the 5th seed in the Western Conference and a USL Playoffs berth. Beckford showed athletic promise at a young age, starting off his career competing for Jamaica's U17 national team from 2014 to 2015. He went on trial at West Ham in 2015 and got as close as contract negotiations at just 17 years of age. He continued to impress, beginning his professional career with Montego Bay United of the Jamaica Premier League in 2017. He competed for them and Harbour View FC until 2019. During his last year, he competed for the Jamaica U23 national team, boasting three goals in three appearances, making his Jamaican senior team debut in 2022, he appeared in a friendly against Peru.

WSC enters this weekend with a 3-10-7 record in USL League One in their inaugural season.







