Westchester SC Adds Goalkeeper Enrique Roberto Facussé Hasbun to the Roster

Published on August 26, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Westchester Soccer Club Tuesday announced that they have signed goalkeeper Enrique Roberto Facussé Hasbun to a contract. Facussé, who starred at The University of Kentucky, joins WSC from Liga Nacional club Juticalpa, on loan from Motagua. He is expected to be available when WSC travels to FC Naples this Saturday, and will join a club whose goalkeeping has been shared by Dane Jacomen and Andrew Hammersley thus far this season.

Enrique had a standout career at the University of Kentucky, where he led the NCAA in shutouts (14), was fourth with .49 goals against average, and his .84 save percentage ranked 12th in Division I in 2018, when the Wildcats went 19-2-1, winning the Conference USA double and reaching the NCAA Elite Eight. He made his professional debut in 2023 with Motagua in the Honduran Professional League before being loaned first to Inter Palmira in Categoria Primera B in the Columbian Football League, and then to Primera B Cortuluá for a year. Enrique also has international experience with the Honduras U23 team, appearing in three matches in 2023.

WSC enters this weekend with a 3-10-7 record in USL League One in their inaugural season, having allowed a league high 42 goals, and have yet to record a clean sheet in league play. They enter Saturday coming off consecutive one goal defeats, the latest being a 3-2 loss to Portland Hearts of Pine Sunday at home.







