Four Hearts Players Named to Team of the Week

Published on August 26, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Portland Hearts of Pine News Release







PORTLAND, Maine - Walter Varela, Ollie Wright, Nathan Messer, and Titus Washington have all been named to the USL League One Team of the Week for Week 25 following Portland Hearts of Pine's dramatic 3-2 win over Westchester SC, the league announced today.

Wright, Washington, and Messer all scored for Portland in the win, while Varela had two assists and Wright one.

Hearts fell behind early on the road at Westchester, but scored three goals in 17 minutes to take a 3-2 lead into halftime. The first half scoring spree then gave way to a second half defensive tussle where neither side was able to find the back of the net, leaving Portland to claim all three points.

The win moves Hearts level on points with eighth-place Union Omaha and ninth-place Greenville Triumph, with two games in hand over Omaha and three in hand over Greenville. With 12 matches left in the regular season, Hearts also sit just five points behind sixth-place AV Alta FC and one point behind seventh-place Texoma FC, with three games in hand over both sides.

NEXT UP: Portland Hearts of Pine return home to Fitzpatrick Stadium next weekend, taking on Charlotte Independence on Saturday, August 30, at 5:00 p.m. Charlotte, who sit fifth overall in the standings, are led by Christian Chaney, who is third in the USL League One Golden Boot standings with nine goals; and Matt Levy, who leads the league in saves with 56.

USL League One Team of the Week - Week 25

GK - James Sneddon (Richmond Kickers)

D - Zane Bubb (Greenville Triumph)

D - Charlie Ostrem (Union Omaha)

D - Steven Ramos (AV Alta FC)

D - Jordan Skelton (One Knoxville SC)

M - Ryan Becher (Union Omaha - also Player of the Week)

M - Mikkel Gøling (One Knoxville SC)

M - Ajmeer Spengler (Texoma FC)

F - Mark Bronnik (Union Omaha)

F - Walter Varela (Portland Hearts of Pine)

F - Ollie Wright (Portland Hearts of Pine)

Coach: Vincenzo Candela (Union Omaha)

Bench: Javier Garcia (Texoma FC), Marcelo Lage (Richmond Kickers), Nathan Messer (Portland Hearts of Pine), Isidro Martínez (Union Omaha), Prosper Kasim (Union Omaha), Kimarni Smith (One Knoxville SC), Titus Washington (Portland Hearts of Pine)







