New Date Announced for Hearts Match against Spokane Velocity

PORTLAND, Maine - Portland Hearts of Pine's (5-4-9) match against Spokane Velocity FC (11-3-5), originally scheduled for Sunday, August 17, has been rescheduled for Tuesday, October 21, at 6:30 p.m. ET at Fitzpatrick Stadium.

All tickets will be honored for the new date.

Spokane, led by star goalscorer Anuar Peláez, is in second place in the USL League One standings. When these teams met on April 5, Hearts held Velocity to a scoreless tie in Washington.

NEXT UP: Portland Hearts of Pine return home to Fitzpatrick Stadium next weekend, taking on Charlotte Independence on Saturday, August 30, at 5:00 p.m. Charlotte, who sit fifth overall in the standings, are led by Christian Chaney, who is third in the USL League One Golden Boot standings with nine goals; and Matt Levy, who leads the league in saves with 56.







