No Goals Scored Between No. 3 Knoxville and No. 4 Naples

Published on August 28, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.- One Knoxville SC played to a scoreless draw against FC Naples on Wednesday night at Covenant Health Park, extending its unbeaten home streak in the USL League One Regular Season but missing a chance to gain ground in the standings.

Knoxville entered the match in third place in the USL League One standings, with Naples in fourth. The result keeps both sides where they were, but One Knox remains stuck behind second-place Spokane Velocity FC and five points back of league-leading Chattanooga Red Wolves SC. A top-four finish would secure Knoxville a home playoff game. Knoxville play Spokane this Saturday at Covenant Health Park for what will be a crucial match in the race for the playoffs.

One Knox controlled possession early against Naples and nearly broke through in the 12th minute. Stuart Ritchie, the team leader in crosses, sent a ball into the box for Babacar Diene, whose effort sailed over the crossbar. Five minutes later, Angelo Kelly slipped a pass forward to Diene, but he lost his footing before getting a shot off.

Jahiem Brown passed to Kimarni Smith in the 36th minute before sprinting ahead in the open field. Smith passed it back to Brown on the endline, whose cross went behind the goalkeeper, but there was no One Knox player there to finish it.

The first half saw momentum swing back and forth, with Knoxville controlling the opening 15 minutes, Naples taking the next stretch, and One Knox pushing again before halftime. Neither side created much danger in the first half stalemate.

Knoxville came out aggressive after the break. In the 48th minute, Abel Caputo pounced on a loose ball outside the box but fired high. A minute later, a collision caused Ritchie's cross to fall to Smith, who missed the net completely.

Coach Ian Fuller, looking for any offensive help, turned to Stavros Zarokostas and Gio Calixtro in the 65th minute. Still without a shot on goal, Fuller brought in Kempes Tekiela and Callum Johnson in the 76th minute.

Naples nearly stole the match in the 83rd minute with a curling free kick that clipped the crossbar after glancing over the fingertips of goalkeeper Sean Lewis.

Diene had Knoxville's final chance in the 85th, but his header also went high.

The result was a frustrating one for One Knox, who only picked up a point but avoided slipping in the league standings. Knoxville returns to action Saturday, Aug. 30, with an early 5 p.m. home kickoff against Spokane Velocity FC on Family Night, which is accompanied by a special ticket promotion - Four Tickets, Four Hotdogs, Four Drinks and a professional family photo on the field with players.

Final Score: One Knoxville SC 0, FC Naples 0

Peaceful Side Club Light Player of the Match: Angelo Kelly

