Know Before You Go: August 30 Match

Date: Saturday, August 30

Kickoff: 5:00 PM ET

Venue: Fitzpatrick Stadium, 140 Deering Avenue, Portland, Maine 04102

Where to watch: Watch on NESN+ or ESPN+

Opponent: Charlotte Independence

MATCHDAY PROGRAMMING

Located at Gate A near the Empanada Club food truck, you'll find the folks at Kit NA. Stop by and learn about the the bold flavors and exceptional craftsmanship packed into every can. There might even be some giveaway items, so swing by and say hello!

Moffat's Alpine Energy

Our friends over at Moffat's Alpine Energy will be hanging out right in front of Gate A inside the stadium. Go check out their table!

Trellis Health

Trellis Health will be handing out koozies in the Bissell Beer Garden. Be sure to make your way over there and grab yourself one while they last!

GET TO KNOW CHARLOTTE INDEPENDENCE

Portland Hearts of Pine return home to Fitzpatrick Stadium on Saturday, August 30, to take on Charlotte Independence at 5:00 PM Charlotte, who sit fifth overall in the standings, are led by Christian Chaney, who is third in the USL League One Golden Boot standings with nine goals; and Matt Levy, who leads the league in saves with 56.

FOOD AND BEVERAGE

The best way to enjoy food at Fitzy is to arrive early! Have dietary needs, picky eaters in your group, or just don't want to wait in lines during the game? You're welcome to bring your own food, as long as it fits in a 12 ¬Â³x6 ¬Â³x12 ¬Â³ bag. Food options at Fitzpatrick Stadium are limited, so plan ahead!

Please note: No beverages, cans, flasks, bottles, thermoses, etc. are permitted inside Fitzpatrick Stadium, except for medicines and infant/toddler items, which are subject to security approval. Any non-approved liquids need to be poured out prior to entry, to comply with alcohol licensing requirements. Unfortunately, Fitzy does not have any source of public drinking water, but water and other beverages are available for purchase inside.

WHEN TO GET THERE

Gates open: 3:30 PM

Kickoff: 5:00 PM

Gates are open at 3:30 PM! Please arrive early to skip the lines and cheer on the boys of Maine as they take on the Charlotte Independence-starting from warmups all the way to the final whistle. We encourage all supporters to arrive prior to 4:15 PM to allow enough time to get through security.

HOW TO GET THERE

Parking

We recommend the University of Southern Maine (USM) Parking Garage at 88 Bedford Street located at: 88 Bedford Street, Portland, ME 04101

$8 event-day passes are available here on their "Events" tab.

Pass holders are not required to scan their QR code at the parking kiosk. Parking ticket enforcement is linked to the vehicle type and license plate registered when purchasing a parking pass. Anyone who parks in the USM garage without a valid parking pass for any match is subject to receiving a parking violation during the days following the event.

Free Bike Valet

We're teaming up with the Bicycle Coalition of Maine (BCM) and our friends at L.L.Bean to pilot a free bike valet service at all Hearts home matches. It's part of our commitment to making matchday sustainable, accessible, and fun.

Simply ride your bike to Fitzpatrick Stadium and look for the BCM tents across from Gate A on the lawn at King Middle School (off Deering Avenue). Please note: the Bike Valet is located outside the stadium, before you enter.

When you drop off your bike, you'll receive a wristband that matches the one placed on your bike, which will be securely stored in a designated area. After the final whistle, show your wristband and a volunteer will return your bike. By supporting active transportation, we're not just reducing our collective carbon footprint-we're creating a greener, more connected matchday experience. And it's another easy (and fun!) way to get to the stadium.







