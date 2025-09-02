Ollie Wright Named USL League One Player of the Week

Published on September 2, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Portland Hearts of Pine News Release







PORTLAND, Maine - Portland Hearts of Pine left winger Ollie Wright was named USL League One Player of the Week for Week 26, the league announced today.

This is Wright's sixth league honor this season, and second time being named Player of the Week after previously earning that honor in Week 15. He was also named to the Team of the Week in weeks 12, 16, 19, and 25.

The full Team of the Week for Week 26 will be announced at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Wright scored one goal and added two assists in Portland's 4-2 win over Charlotte Independence on Saturday, August 30.

In the 28th minute, he played a perfect ball to Masashi Wada at the edge of the penalty area, leaving the Yokohama native with a clean look at the goal. Wada needed just one touch to bury the ball in the top left corner of the net, effortlessly scoring his third goal of the season.

In the 78th minute, Mikey Lopez stripped the ball from Anthony Sorenson, then fed Wright charging upfield. Wright skipped past both Clay Dimick and Spielman, then played Jay Tee Kamara through on goal. Kamara took one touch to control the ball, then rolled it past Charlotte goalkeeper Matt Levy into the goal.

Less than 10 minutes later Wright increased Portland's lead to 4-1 on the back of an absolutely blistering counterattack. Left back Nathan Messer, deep in Portland's penalty area, launched the ball towards Evan Southern on the halfway line. The ball took one bounce, then Southern headed it in the direction of Wright, streaking down the left wing.

The lethal Londoner blew past Charlotte defender Pele Ousmanou, took two touches, and then sent the ball past a sprawling Levy into the bottom far corner of the net. The goal, Portland's third in 18 minutes, was Wright's team-leading seventh of the season and fifth in league play.

NEXT UP: With the three points from Saturday's match, Portland moved past, among others, Greenville Triumph SC in the USL League One standings. The two sides meet in South Carolina at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday night, with the match streaming live on ESPN+.







United Soccer League One Stories from September 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.