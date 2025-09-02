Triumph, Prisma Health-Upstate Foundation Celebrate OneDay Campaign with Special Jersey

Published on September 2, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville Triumph SC News Release







Greenville, SC (September 2, 2025)- The Greenville Triumph Soccer Club and the Prisma Health-Upstate Foundation have teamed up to inspire individuals to live healthier, happier lives through a special pre-match warmup jersey to be worn by the team in September.

The top, made by Triumph partner hummel North America, recognizes Prisma Health-Upstate Foundation's OneDay program, features transformative statements across its front from individuals transforming their "one day" moments into "won day", overcoming adversities to achieve life goals.

The club will wear them during warmups for its five matches in September. Fans can support the OneDay program by bidding on the jerseys throughout the month. Proceeds from the auction will benefit the Campaign through the Prisma Health-Upstate Foundation.

"I am grateful for the Greenville Triumph's partnership with the Prisma Health-Upstate Foundation's OneDay program," said Rion Smith, Chair of Prisma Health-Upstate Foundation's Board of Directors. "The OneDay program realizes the power and desire we all share to "one day" reach a goal, realize change, and improve our lives. Together, we're turning aspirations into achievements, ensuring that our community has the resources needed to support, succeed, and surpass every step toward a healthier, happier life."

The Prisma Health-Upstate Foundation is launching the OneDay program as a way for individuals, businesses, and companies to engage through volunteering, collecting comfort items to make a hospital stay easier, or supporting an annual fundraising event. Community members can learn how to become a OneDay partner at onedaygvl.org.

The Prisma Health-Upstate Foundation - led by an 18-member community board of directors - was established in 2023 with a commitment to improving the health of the communities it serves in the Upstate. Whether enhancing patient care and services, training the next generation of health care professionals, building healing environments or catalyzing lifesaving research, ¬âphilanthropic support makes a profound difference in the lives of patients and families served every day at Prisma Health.







