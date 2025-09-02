Pack, Rasheed, Reid-Stephen Named to Team of the Week

STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC forward Niall Reid-Stephen, defender Makel Rasheed and goalkeeper Austin Pack have all been named to the USL League One Team of the Week following their standout performances in Saturday's 4-0 victory over Forward Madison FC.

Pack earned his second Team of the Week selection of the season after delivering a statement performance between the posts. His crucial penalty save in the 16th minute kept the game level, setting the tone for Tormenta's clean sheet and shifting momentum in favor of the Ibis. With the penalty save, Pack became the first player in league history to tally five penalty kick saves. The keeper finished the match with two saves, nine recoveries, a 76% passing accuracy rate and four completed long balls.

Reid-Stephen, meanwhile, secured his third Team of the Week honor after scoring a first-half game-winning brace. The Barbadian forward struck first in the 34th minute after defender Callum Stretch sent a ball over the top, then doubled the lead just four minutes later following a flicked header assist from forward Sebastian Vivas. Reid-Stephen now sits on ten goals across all competitions in 2025. The 23-year-old completed 92% of his passes, won three duels and recorded two clearances.

Rasheed claimed his second Team of the Week appearance by capping off the night in memorable fashion with his second league goal. In the 87th minute, the defender met a deep cross from forward Jonathan Nyandjo with a diving header, sealing the 4-0 win and earning his second Team of the Week honor. Rasheed tallied seven clearances, two recoveries, and completed 88% of his passes.

Pack, Reid-Stephen and Rasheed join teammates Mason Tunbridge (6 Team of the Week honors), Yaniv Bazini (2), Gabriel Cabral (1) and Gabriel Alves (1) who have also been recognized across the league this season.

Tormenta FC shifts its focus to hosting One Knoxville SC on Saturday, Sept. 6, at 7:30 p.m. as the Ibis look to build on their momentum in USL League One action. Fans can also look ahead to Paws & Claws Night on Saturday, Sept. 27, when furry friends are welcome at Tormenta Stadium, and White Claws will be available for $3 all night while supplies last. Tickets are available now at tormentafc.com/tickets.







