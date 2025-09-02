Kickers Travel to Take on Westchester SC

Published on September 2, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Richmond Kickers News Release







Concrete Jungle: The Richmond Kickers (5-11-5, 20 pts) head up to Westchester SC, Wednesday, Sept. 3. Slated to kick off at 7 p.m., the midweek fixture is the final leg in the season series between the two teams. Both previous meetings have resulted in a draw, 4-4 at City Stadium and 2-2 in New York. Having already stolen one point on the road, the Kickers will look to find three more as they head back north.

Last Time Out: In their most recent match, the Kickers participated in the second leg of a soccer-style double header against One Knoxville. Playing at home in front of over 4,100 fans, the Kickers held the Tennessee side scoreless and found three points to ultimately split the double header with the visitors.

Backline Flexibilty: The Richmond backline was all over the map on Aug. 23. Featuring Marcelo Lage, Klaidi Cela and homegrown pro Griffin Garnett anchoring the line, Richmonders Simon Fitch and Beckett Howell joined the trio out wide with fellow homegrown pro James Sneddon in goal. They handled all 23 shots from One Knox, three of them on frame, won possession outright 13 times, made several successful tackles and won 18 aerial duels - eight of which were won by Lage.

Sneddon made three major saves and six recoveries, Garnett led the team in completed passes while Howell got involved in the attack with eight crosses sent in. But, it was Fitch and Lage who would directly contribute. After Josh Kirkland won a corner, Fitch sent a beautiful ball onto the head of Lage who made a perfect redirection to find the back of the net.

Next Home Match: The Kickers head to Wisconsin to take on Forward Madison FC at Breese Stevens Field next Saturday. The following week, the Kickers return to City Stadium to play host to Portland Hearts of Pine for RVA Community Night presented by Ivy Rehab. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Get tickets now at richmondkickers.com/tickets!

Competition: USL League One

Date: September 3, 2025

Kickoff: 7 p.m. ET

Location: The Stadium at Memorial Field, Richmond, Va.

Forecast: 78/62F, Sunny

Broadcast TV: CBS 6.3. ESPN+







United Soccer League One Stories from September 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.