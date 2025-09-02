Five Hearts Players Named to the Team of the Week

Published on September 2, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

PORTLAND, Maine - Five Portland Hearts of Pine players have been named to the USL League One Team of the Week for Week 26, the league announced today.

The quintet is headlined by Ollie Wright, who was named Player of the Week earlier today. Wright is joined by Sean Vinberg, Michel Poon-Angeron, Masashi Wada, and Jay Tee Kamara.

This is Wright's sixth league honor this season, and second time being named Player of the Week after previously earning that honor in Week 15. He was also named to the Team of the Week in weeks 12, 16, 19, and 25.

It is the third Team of the Week honor for Wada, who was named to the TOTW in weeks 9 and 19; the second for Poon-Angeron and Kamara, who earned TOTW honors in weeks 15 and 17/18 respectively; and first for Vinberg.

During Portland's 4-2 win over Charlotte Independence on Saturday, Wright scored one goal and assisted Wada and Kamara on their goals. Kamara added his own assist when, in the 69th minute, he set Vinberg up for the defender's first strike since he scored the lone goal in Central Valley Fuego FC's 1-0 win over Spokane Velocity last October. Poon-Angeron made six tackles and two interceptions, and made the key pass that put Kamara in position to assist on Vinberg's goal.

NEXT UP: With the three points from Saturday's match, Portland moved past, among others, Greenville Triumph SC in the USL League One standings. The two sides meet in South Carolina at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday night, with the match streaming live on ESPN+.

USL LEAGUE ONE TEAM OF THE WEEK - WEEK 26

GK - Austin Pack, South Georgia Tormenta FC

D - Dani Fernández, One Knoxville SC

D - Sean Vinberg, Portland Hearts of Pine

D - Makel Rasheed, South Georgia Tormenta FC

D - Damià Viader, Forward Madison FC

M - Ollie Wright, Portland Hearts of Pine (Player of the Week)

M - Kevin O'Connor, FC Naples

M - Michel Poon-Angeron, Portland Hearts of Pine

F - Karsen Henderlong, FC Naples

F - Lucca Dourado, Forward Madison FC

F - Niall Reid-Stephen, South Georgia Tormenta FC

Coach - Ian Fuller, One Knoxville SC

Bench - Carlos Avilez (AV Alta FC), Jackson Kasanzu (South Georgia Tormenta FC), Steven Ramos (AV Alta FC), Masashi Wada (Portland Hearts of Pine), Gio Calixtro (One Knoxville SC), Jay Tee Kamara (Portland Hearts of Pine), Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. (Westchester SC)







