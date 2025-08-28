Forward Madison FC Extends Partnership with UW Credit Union

Published on August 28, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







MADISON, Wis. - UW Credit Union is growing its long-time partnership with Forward Madison FC. In addition to a multi-year extension, the credit union will be recognized as a founding partner of the new USL W League Madison Club. USL W League Madison will launch a pre-professional women's soccer team that will be the first women's sports franchise based at Breese Stevens Field.

The USL W League Madison partnership includes brand activations designed to introduce the Madison community to the new Club and players, along with match night activities to celebrate the introduction of women's soccer. UW Credit Union will receive logo placement on the sleeve of the Club's kits.

The Forward Madison FC partnership includes a strong community focus, with collaborative initiatives aimed at engaging fans and creating memorable matchday experiences. UW Credit Union will sponsor Forward Madison's Cultural Celebration nights, social media content featuring Forward Madison players and match highlights, and the continuation of the popular Forward-branded debit card design.

"UW Credit Union has been a great supporter since the early days of Forward Madison," FMFC Chief Operating Officer and Partner Conor Caloia said. "We are excited to expand our partnership to USL W League Madison and would like to thank them for their continued support of soccer at Breese Stevens Field."

"This is a milestone year for Forward Madison," said UW Credit Union EVP, Chief Marketing and Product Strategy Officer Anne Norman, "We're thrilled to join fans in giving this organization and these players the spotlight they deserve. We look forward to continued collaboration and a strong inaugural season for the USL W League Madison Women's Club."

The 2026 season will mark the eighth season for Forward Madison and first for USL W League Madison, allowing fans to witness the launch of a new era for women's soccer in the city. With UW Credit Union's support, the clubs will focus on building a strong foundation for success both on the pitch and throughout the community.







United Soccer League One Stories from August 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.