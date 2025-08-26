Match Preview: FMFC vs Texoma FC

Published on August 25, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







SETTING THE SCENE

Forward Madison FC have a quick turnaround with another midweek matchup this Wednesday, as they host Texoma FC at Breese. This will be the third meeting between these two clubs this season. FMFC hosted Texoma in their home opener back in April where they drew 1-1 with the equalizing goal from forward, Derek Gebhard, deep into stoppage time. Next, they met on the road where the Mingos fell 2-0.

This Wednesday's match will be one of only three remaining home matches for Forward this season. The Mingos will need to rally with their twelfth man behind them as this match will play heavily in their chances of securing a playoff spot.

FMFC VS SPOKANE

The match started off high-paced with Forward entering Spokane's final third in the 6' and FMFC forward, Derek Gebhard, hitting the deck after a knock to the head that wasn't called. Forward had another incredible chance in the 9' when Dourado connected with Murphy Jr. who perfectly picked out McLaughlin in the box, but McLaughlin slotted it just wide of the goal. Forward kept on the attack through the first 20 minutes of play, finding themselves in scoring position but unable to convert. Forward again found themselves in the final third in the 24' with the ball at Gebhard's feet but he was unable to find the space to get the shot off. Despite Forward's offensive showing, Spokane was first to the scoresheet in the 38' when Peláez slotted it home in a scramble in front of the net. Forward came right back on the attack with another shot from Gebhard in the 39' that was kept out by a Velocity defender. The ball continued to bounce around in the box until eventually going out for a Mingo corner. Despite a flurry of chances for the Mingos, they headed into the break down 1-0.

The second half started off fiery as well with the Mingos on the attack. John Murphy Jr. had a rip from outside the box in the 48' that lifted just over the bar. Garcia had a shot in the 60' that forced a diving save from the Velocity keeper. FMFC saw another shot on goal in the 65' when Dourado put one on frame that was an easy save for the keep. Forward was awarded a dangerous free kick in the 72' but Angking's shot went directly into the wall. Sousa had a header in the 76' that forced another diving save from the Spokane keeper. Angking had a diving header in the 78' that just missed. Forward relentlessly kept on the attack in the second half, maintaining 75% of possession by the 85'. Despite an incredible effort on offense with the Mingos having 15 shots to Spokane's 4, 7 corners to Spokane's 0, out-passing and out-possessing them, Forward just couldn't find the breakthrough and the match ended in a 1-0 defeat.

KEYS TO THE MATCH PRESENTED BY THE BURISH GROUP AT UBS

Check out the UBS Keys to the Match as the Mingos take on Texoma FC.

Stop Fast Counters: This game will be fast paced with Texoma FC's ability to counter quickly. Stopping those counters quickly and controlling the tempo of the match will allow us to play to our strengths.

Take Advantage of Chances: Madison has had an early chance in most matches this year. Scoring the early goal will set the team up for success.

Set Piece Efficiency: When a game is close, a corner kick or a free kick can be the difference. Forward Madison has had 26 corners in the past 4 matches and several freekicks around the opponents box. Taking advantage of those moments could deliver a win for the Mingos.

SNAPSHOT: #MADvTXO

Wednesday, August 27th, 2025

7:00pm CST Kickoff

Breese Stevens Field

In-game updates: @ForwardMSNFC

2025 USL LEAGUE ONE RECORD

MAD: 3-7-10

TXO: 6-8-7







United Soccer League One Stories from August 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.