Forward Madison FC Defeat Texoma FC Tonight in Three-Goal Thriller

Published on August 27, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Tonight's match started off with Forward immediately on the attack. Forward's John Murphy Jr. won a free kick in the 2' that was sent into the box but was headed just wide of the goal. Another big chance went asking in the 8' when the Mingos' Isaac Angking got the ball to his feet in the box but sent it straight into a defender. Yet another chance in the 10' couldn't find the back of the net when FMFC forward, Derek Gebhard, crossed a beautiful ball into Angking that was just out of his reach for the tap-in. Gebhard won another dangerous free kick in the 11' that sailed out of play for a goalkick. Mingos' Lucca Dourado broke the deadlock in the 17' when Damia Viader played him a beautiful ball over the top that Dourado brought down and slotted home past the Texoma keeper, Javier Garcia. Forward keeper, Bernd Schipmann, came up with an unbelievable full-stretch diving save in the 26' to keep Texoma off the scoresheet. Just ten minutes later, Dourado buried another in the 27' to give himself the brace and the 'Gos a two goal lead. Dourado nearly bagged the hat trick in the 39' but the shot went just over the crossbar. The Mingos headed into the locker room up 2-0 at the break.

The second half started with the Mingos having to defend and break down several Texoma attacks, defending a free kick and a corner immediately. Dourado had another shot at the hat trick in the 50' but he pulled it just wide. Schipmann took a knock to the jaw from Texoma's McManus that saw him get a straight red card in the 51'. Immediately after, the Mingos took it to the Texoma final third and Dourado had another shot on goal with a header that forced an incredible save from the Texoma keeper. Schipmann had another amazing save in the 61' to keep the clean sheet intact. Forward made a triple substitution in the 62'. With fresh legs and playing a ten-man Texoma, the Mingos went right back on the attack with another near miss in the 64'. Forward's Garrett McLaughlin went on the break in the 68' with Viader and Gebhard in tow, but Viader was unable to get the shot off. Madison continued on the attack, winning two corners back-to-back in the 71', but were unable to convert. Viader put one on frame in the 75' that forced another diving save from Garcia. Forward's Nico Brown found his first goal of the season in the 83' putting the Mingos up three. Madison was able to hold on until the final whistle and secure all three critical points as they continue to hunt for a spot in the playoffs.

"This shows what we're capable of," said Head Coach and Technical Director, Matt Glaeser. "Hopefully we can use that to build confidence and move forward."

"I think we had a fantastic match," said Forward striker, Lucca Dourado. "We didn't let them breathe until the end. Everybody was locked in and very confident. I'm very proud of everybody."

"I know we have confidence but we have to just keep stacking these performances-we can't get too high, just like we don't get too low after losses," said midfielder, John Murphy Jr. "We turn around quickly and we don't have much time to think. We're going for three points and that's it."

Goal Summary

1-0 MAD, Dourado (17')

2-0 MAD, Dourado (27')

3-0 MAD, Brown (83')

Disciplinary Summary

Yellow, MAD- Viader (23')

Yellow, TXO- Chavez (27')

Yellow, MAD- Mehl (42')

Yellow, TXO- McCormick (42')

Yellow, MAD- Garcia (45')

Red, TXO- McManus (51')

Red (second Yellow), TXO- McCormick (90'+5)

Next Match

Next up, Forward Madison travel to Statesboro to take on South Georgia Tormenta this Saturday. The match will kickoff at 6:30pm and fans can catch all the action at the Official Watch Party hosted by Green Room Public House.

Lineup Notes

MAD: #1 Schipmann, #3 Viader, #5 Mehl, #6 Murphy Jr., #10 Mesias (Bartman 82'), #11 Garcia (Brown 62'), #14 Ramos, #16 Crull, #17 Gebhard, #70 Dourado (McLaughlin 62'), #80 Angking (Boyce 62')

SUBS: Ereku, Sousa, Lapsley

TXO: #2 Valentine (Calfo 72'), #3 Ramos (Padilla 82'), #7 McManus, #8 McCormick, #10 Spengler, #12 Chavez, #13 Garcia, #22 Perkins, #23 Baker, #24 Jordan (Mason 62'), #30 Jawneh (Pepi 62')

SUBS: McCready, Gray, Iamarino







