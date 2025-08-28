Texoma Comes up Short in Madison

Published on August 27, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

MADISON, WI -Texoma FC (6-7-9, 25 Points) fell 0-3 to Forward Madison (4-10-7, 22 Points).

Match Recap

Goal 17' - Lucca Dourado (MAD)

Yellow Card 23' - Damià Viader (MAD)

Yellow Card 27' - Jordan Chavez (TXO)

Goal 28' - Lucca Dourado (MAD)

Yellow Card 42' - Luke McCormick (TXO)

Yellow Card 42' - Timmy Mehl (MAD)

Yellow Card 44' - Christopher Garcia (MAD)

Red Card 51' - Brandon McManus (TXO)

Substitution 62' - Diego Pepi & Davey Mason- ON; JP Jordan & Lamin Jawneh- OFF (TXO)

Substitution 63' - Nico Brown, Garrett McLaughlin, & Devin Boyce- ON; Christopher Garcia, Lucca Dourado, & Isaac Anking - OFF (MAD)

Substitution 72' - Angelo Calfo- ON; Reid Valentine - OFF (TXO)

Substitution 82' - Brayan Padilla- ON; Ozzie Ramos - OFF (TXO)

Substitution 83' - Nazeem Bartman- ON; Aiden Mesias - OFF (MAD)

Goal 83' - Nico Brown (MAD)

Second Yellow 90+5' - Luke McCormick (TXO)

Los Pájaros Fall in Madison

Los Pájaros fall 0-3 to Forward Madison away from home. Madison started off on the front foot, scoring 2 goals within 30 minutes of the opening whistle. As the first half progressed, Texoma maintained a wealth of possession but was not able to find an opening to score. 3 yellow cards to Luke McCormick and 2 Mingos' players would close out the first half.

The start of the second half saw Texoma start off as they finished the first half, with majority possession. A long ball to forward Brandon McManus would see him collide with Forward Madison's goalkeeper and would result in the Louisville native being sent off. Attacking substitutions for Los Pájaros would be to no avail as Madison would eventually find their 3rd and final goal of the night. Forward Luke McCormick would end the night receiving his second yellow of the night, being sent off in the 95th minute of the match.

Back to the First

Los Pájaros next match will see them travel away to play Union Omaha on September 6th. The last time both sides met in league play, Texoma walked away with their first win in club history thanks to goals from Ajmeer Spengler and Solomon Asante. That victory would propel the team to an amazing 9 game undefeated run in league play. Los Pájaros will be looking to replicate that night's result as they remain on the hunt to solidify their spot in the playoffs.

Looking Forward

Texoma FC returns to Bearcat Stadium in USL League One play to face Spokane Velocity, on September 13th. Kickoff is at 7 pm CST.







