Texoma FC Fall in Extra Time

May 3, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Texoma FC News Release







SHERMAN, TX - Texoma FC (0-5-1, 1 Point) fell in extra time to Charlotte Independence (3-2-1, 11 Points).

Match Recap

Goal 22' - Ajmeer Spengler (TXO)

Yellow Card 28' - Clay Dimick (CLT)

Goal 29' - Solomon Asante (TXO)

Goal 34' - Christian Chaney (CLT)

Yellow Card 45' - Solomon Asante (TXO)

Yellow Card 45+2' - Omar Ciss (CLT)

Goal 53' -Clay Dimick (CLT)

Goal 55' - Alfredo Alvarado (CLT)

Substitution 60' - Lamin Jawneh - ON; Maciej Bortniczuk - OFF (TXO)

Yellow Card 62' - Luis Alvarez (CLT)

Yellow Card 76' - Bachir Ndiaye (CLT)

Substitution 77' - Teddy Baker, Dane Domić, & Davey Mason - ON; Solomon Asante, JP Jordan, & Angelo Calfo - OFF (TXO)

Substitution 78' - Fabrice Ngah & Souaibou Marou - ON; Omar Ciss & Alfredo Alvarado - OFF (CLT)

Goal 84' - Ajmeer Spengler (TXO)

Yellow Card 87' - Dane Domić (TXO)

Substitution 90' - Juan Palacios - ON; Rafael Jauregui - OFF (CLT)

CLT Penalty 90+4'

Goal 90+5' - Luis Alvarado (CLT)

Substitution 90+7' - Pele Ousmanou - ON; Christian Chaney - OFF

7 Goal Thriller

After a long 90 minutes with 6 minutes of added time in the end, Texoma FC fell to visitors Charlotte Independence 3-4. Texoma started the first half strong with two goals from Ajmeer Spengler and Solomon Asante. Charlotte responded with a goal of their own right before the end of the half. The second half told a different story as Charlotte came out strong with 2 early second half goals to make the goal line 2-3. Los Pajaros #10 Spengler found the equalizer in the 83 minute. In the 95 minute, a penalty was awarded to Charlotte who converted the opportunity, with the scoreline ending 3-4 for the visitors.

First Multi-Goal

Tonight's match was the first time Texoma FC had scored more than once in a game this season. This match brings the teams total goals scored to 6. Midfielder Ajmeer Spengler is responsible for half of Texoma FC's total goals scored this season (3) while USL legend Solomon Asante notched his first for the club off of a brilliant free-kick.

Cinco de Mayo

Texoma FC celebrated Cinco de Mayo tonight in the club's second theme night of the season. Fans were given free maracas and mini flags whilst also being able to purchase Mexican food and drinks.

Looking Forward

Texoma FC go on the road to face fellow expansion side AV Alta next Saturday, May 10 at Lancaster Municipal Stadium in Lancaster, CA. Kickoff is at 9:30 PM CST.

