Forward Madison FC Draw 0-0 With Union Omaha

May 3, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







The Mingos came out strong once again in their matchup against Union Omaha. Forward's backline stifled every one of Omaha's attacks in the first half, winning 75% of their tackles. The Mingos were also able to get into Omaha's final third 24 times in the first half, including a great look on goal from Midfielder, Nico Brown.

"Today was a really big step in the right direction," said Forward Madison Defender, Mitch Osmond. "It was where a lot of the focus that we've been working on in terms of our foundation came out."

Forward Madison dominated the second half defensively, limiting Union Omaha to only eight total shots and zero shots on target. The Mingos were also able to create multiple offensive chances as well, including a fantastic look from Derek Gebhard that resulted in an FMFC corner. Capitalizing on their impressive performance against the reigning USL League One Champs, the match marked the first defensive shutout of the season for the Mingos.

"We're focused on winning the league," said Forward Madison Midfielder, Jose Carerra-García. "We showed that today against the Champions."

"I was really, really happy with the grit, the effort, the running, the determination," said Head Coach and Technical Director, Matt Glasear. "By in large, that was exactly what I was looking for."

Disciplinary Summary

Yellow, MAD - Gebhard (37')

Yellow, MAD - Murphy Jr. (54')

Yellow, OMA - Knapp (57')

Yellow, MAD - Carrera-Garcia (58')

Yellow, MAD - Brown (80')

Next Match

Next up, FMFC is back at Breese Stevens Field on May 24th at 6pm as they take on Portland Hearts of Pine for the first time ever. Don't miss out on any of the action.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from May 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.