Forward Madison FC Fall to Westchester SC Tonight at Home

June 18, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







The Mingos were unable to come back after falling behind in the first half.

Lineup Notes

MAD: #1 Schipmann, #2 Chilaka, #5 Mehl, #6 Murphy Jr (Galindrez 81'), #7 Dietrich (Mesias 46'), #9 McLaughlin, #11 Garcia (Brown 62'), #16 Crull, #17 Gebhard (Viader 62'), #25 Sousa (Boyce 62'), #70 Dourado

Subs not used: #24 Bartman, #26 Binns, #36 Lapsley

WES: #1 Jacomen, #22 Payne (Mačkić 73'), #12 Tetteh (Powder 59'), #4 Pierre (Jean Baptiste 62'), #19 Drack, #5 Johnson, #8 Bouman, #6 McGlynn (Sebastion Palma 46'), #3 Saydee, #29 Obregón Jr, #10 Guezen

Subs not used: #13 Hammersely, #14 Peeters, #11 Vásquez

Match Action

The Mingos started off with a bang with Derek Gebhard winning a penalty within the first two minutes of play. Moments later, Garrett McLaughlin buried the penalty from the spot in the 4' giving the boys the early lead. This was McLaughlin's first goal this season since just coming back from an Open Cup injury he picked up back in April versus FC Tulsa. Despite momentum flowing for Forward, Westchester was able to find an equalizer in the 22'. Play carried on fairly evenly with possession split slightly in favor of Westchester. Forward had an incredible look in the 43' with great link-up play between Dourado, McLaughlin and Murphy Jr that went just over the bar. Westchester took the lead just before half off of a penalty that was initially saved by keeper, Bernd Schipmann, but was put in on the second try by Obregón Jr. This sent the Mingos into the locker room a goal down at the halftime whistle.

The Gos came out hot with a big chance in the 48' that was pounced on by the Westchester keeper. FMFC kept on knocking and had another chance go just wide in the 53' off the foot of Derek Gebhard. The Mingos didn't let up and Viader hit a wicked strike from a free kick outside the box in the 84' that forced another big save from the Westchester keep. Brazilian, Lucca Dourado, forced another save from the Westchester keeper in the 89' and Boyce put another on target in the 91'. Despite a late push on offense, Forward was unable to find the comeback and finished the match a goal down.

"Look at the end of the day, we're going to do our best," said Head Coach & Technical Director, Matt Glaeser. "I know I can tell you 1,000% me and my coaching staff, we're not quitters. We're not f****** quitters. Excuse my language. We're not quitters. We're not going to throw in the towel. We're going to come in every morning, put the hours in, and try and get this thing going in the right direction, because that's just who we are. I believe we have a group of players that are committed to doing the same thing. That's my hope and time will tell."

"Just keep believing, because we believe we will turn this around," said tonight's lone FMFC goalscorer, Garrett McLaughlin. "I feel like our football is getting better. We're creating more chances and this was my first moment really getting back, and I felt good, and I'm hungry to contribute more on the score sheet. I feel good, so I'm really looking forward to what's next."

Forward Madison FC will try to right the ship ahead of their International Exhibition match against Club Tigres U23 team next week.

Goal Summary

1-0 MAD, McLaughlin (4')

1-1 WES, Saydee (22')

1-2 WES, Obregón (45')

Disciplinary Summary

Yellow, MAD - Schipmann (45')

Yellow, WES- #4 Pierre (49')

Yellow, MAD- #10 Mesias (65')

Yellow, WES- #18 Mačkić (77')

Yellow, MAD- #5 Mehl (87')

Next Match

Next up, FMFC hosts Liga MX side, Club Tigres, U23 team in the annual International Friendly! Join in on the fun at Breese Stevens Field on June 25th at 7pm! Get your tickets here!

About Forward Madison FC: Forward Madison FC is a charter member of USL League One, launched in the Spring of 2019. The Flamingos were a USL League One playoff team in 2019 and 2023, and have made an international name for themselves with a fun-loving, flamboyant brand. More information and registration for the team's weekly newsletter is available at www.forwardmadisonfc.com. Follow the team on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.







United Soccer League One Stories from June 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.