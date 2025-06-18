Union Omaha Announces Time Changes for September 6th, October 18th Matches

June 18, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Union Omaha News Release







Union Omaha has announced an update to their regular season schedule, confirming the times of two home matches at Werner Park that were previously listed as TBD.

Their regular season match on Saturday, September 6th against Texoma FC is now scheduled for 2:00pm central time. On this afternoon the club will hold their annual Hometown Heroes Night, presented by WoodmenLife. This will include a large American flag held on the pitch during the national anthem, as well as tickets provided to service members and veterans via Vet Tix.

Union Omaha's penultimate regular season match on Saturday, October 18th against Forward Madison is now slated for 6:00pm central time. This will be their Bobblehead Giveaway night, presented by Baird Holm LLP. Following past fan-favorite bobbleheads of UO stars Rashid Nuhu and Steevan Dos Santos, the club's third edition is already generating excitement - though the subject will remain a mystery until closer to match day.

Kickoff time for Union Omaha's regular season finale, their yearly Fan Appreciation Night to be held on Saturday, October 25th, remains TBD at this time.

For more information, please contact the Union Omaha Ticket Office at 402-738-5100 or tickets@unionomaha.com.







United Soccer League One Stories from June 18, 2025

Union Omaha Announces Time Changes for September 6th, October 18th Matches - Union Omaha

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.