Union Omaha Updates - Week of 8.4

August 4, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Union Omaha News Release







Union Omaha is right in the thick of the busiest part of our season, with this week's doubleheader coming hot off the heels of a three match in eight day stretch to close out July. There's plenty going on, as you'll see below:

Current Notes:

Midfielder Ryan Becher was nominated for USL League One Player of the Month after finding the net four times in our first four matches of July! The towering midfielder is making an instant impact with the Owls all over the pitch after joining up with the club in late June.

The club also signed former MLS attacker Stefano Pinho in mid-July, further bolstering their ranks at the forward position. In 2024, Pinho led USL Championship's Birmingham Legion with 14 goals in 30 appearances, and has linked back up with ex-Legion teammate Prosper Kasim and ex-Minnesota United teammate Brent Kallman here in Omaha.

Upcoming:

Wednesday, August 6th at 7pm will be our first-ever faceoff with Westchester SC! The New York-based newcomers sit just above the Owls in the table, and boast a star-studded lineup featuring names like former MLS All-Star Kemar Lawrence and Honduran international Juan Carlos Obregón Jr.

After that, we'll be right back at Werner Park for a 6pm matchup on Saturday, August 9th against USL League One stalwarts Chattanooga Red Wolves SC. This is our yearly Hispanic Heritage Night, featuring a live mariachi band, interviews with local consulates, and table displays from plenty of local organizations!

Saturday will also be our second and final Special Olympics Unified Series match, presented by Leonard Management, of 2025! Directly after our match with Chattanooga ends, you can stick around to watch as our Unified team takes on Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC's Unified team.







United Soccer League One Stories from August 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.